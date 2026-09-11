Kieran Shoemark weekend rides: Leopardstown and the Curragh thoughts

I’m very much looking forward to riding Almaqam in Saturday’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and this was always the plan after the Juddmonte International.

He ran a huge race at York and is taking on a couple of the same horses in Item and Constitution River. He goes there in great order and he’s shown how good he is this season. It’s such an exciting race to be involved in.

I think Leopardstown will be fine for my horse, but it might be a question mark over a couple of the the others. I do wonder whether Item will be absolutely at home there, he almost looked outpaced at York and that’s a nice, fair, galloping track.

The run in the Juddmonte International was a career-best from Almaqam. He felt brilliant that day, the way he lengthened past Constitution River really impressed me. I had him beaten at the two pole and looking back I wouldn’t have changed anything about the race bar the result, it went perfectly for my colt. I hope it does again in the Irish Champion as he'll run very, very well.