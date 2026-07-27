Kieran Shoemark Tuesday Goodwood rides: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his rides at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Tuesday.
15:00 Witness Stand
He won the Lennox last season and has a good draw in three for his title defence. He has a big official rating of 111 and was second to Ten Bob Tony on his penultimate start. He chased home More Thunder last year and beat Lake Forst here too so his form is rock solid.
He really likes the track and likes to be ridden prominently but there looks like there might be a lot of pace on so we’ll take it as we find it. He’s a really solid ride to open the meeting and I’m very much looking forward to getting on him.
15:35 Miss Alpilles
It’s a very competitive race and she’s the outsider of the Goodwood Cup field but she ran a massive race to be fifth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and I even thought her penultimate run behind Danielle was very good. I remember when I was with the Gosdens I thought that horse could have been very competitive in a Fillies & Mares at Ascot on very soft ground, so that was a good effort.
She was a little keen at Ascot and goes out every morning in a pair of blinkers and is very relaxed in them so Ed Walker has opted to put them on in this race. That’s not because of any worries over her attitude, it’s just in the hope she might relax better with them on. It wouldn’t surprise me if she went and finished third or fourth at a massive price. I think she’s improving rapidly.
17:20 Electrifarhh
She has a nice draw, a mile is absolutely fine and she’s relatively lightly-raced. At one stage we thought she might be a black type filly and, yes, she’s a long way off that at the moment but we thought that’s where she might end up. A mark of 82 seems generous enough and if she can relax and the ground isn’t too quick, she could also run a big race at a price
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