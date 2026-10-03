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The latest from our ambassador

Kieran Shoemark on his weekend rides at Ascot and Longchamp

Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 03, 2026 · 5h ago

Kieran Shoemark talks us through his weekend rides at Ascot and Longchamp.

Saturday rides - Ascot

13:15 Midnight Tango

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