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Kieran Shoemark on his Newmarket rides on Saturday

Sporting Life Plus
Fri October 09, 2026 · 1h ago

Kieran Shoemark previews his Newmarket rides on Saturday.

Newmarket Saturday

14:25 Sole Ambition

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