Kieran Shoemark on his Newmarket and Belmont Park rides

I was saddened to learn of the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid al Maktoum on Monday. I have great appreciation for the legacy he leaves. His breeding operation and his horses on the track expanded over a period of 40 years. It was remarkable and his passion for horse racing and what he did with Jebel Ali Racecourse in the UAE was astonishing.

When you put on his famous yellow with black epaulettes silks, you were very aware of how lucky you were and the prestige those colours hold. I’ve been lucky enough to ride a lot of winners for him through Ed Walker and Charlie Fellowes and the best horse I’m riding at the moment is probably Almaqam.

Sheikh Ahmed was very good, giving me the ride on him and we won the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup this season. That was pretty special.

Newmarket Friday

14:25 Siena Storm