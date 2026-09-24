Kieran Shoemark on his Belmont Park ride

Belmont Saturday

22:19 Fort George

It looks a competitive race. Pride Of Arras probably sets the standard, and I thought he looked good when winning at Kempton last time. Fort George seems to have blossomed since travelling overseas and ran well in the Kentucky Turf Cup last time under Jamie Spencer. He had a horrendous draw in 11, and Jamie did his utmost to overcome that, and after a bit of trouble in running, finished off strongly.

I think a mile-and-a-half at Belmont will really suit him, I watched the first meeting there last weekend since it re-opened and it looks a lovely galloping track. That all bodes well, we have a handy draw in six and I fancy his chances.