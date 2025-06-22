Menu icon
Dancing Gemini comes nicely clear at Sandown
Dancing Gemini may be freshened up after Royal Ascot

Kieran Shoemark hopes Dancing Gemini can win a Group 1 in 2025

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 22, 2025 · 4h ago

Kieran Shoemark is hopeful that Dancing Gemini can bounce back from his Royal Ascot run and gain a breakthrough win at the top level.

Shoemark was delighted to be back on board Dancing Gemini in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday but the pair could only finish eighth of the 10 runners.

Shoemark was in the saddle when Roger Teal's stable star made an impressive return to action in listed company at Doncaster but was committed to ride Lead Artist for the Gosdens when Dancing Gemini followed up at Sandown and again missed out at Newbury when the Camelot colt went down by just a neck in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes.

Shoemark believes Dancing Gemini may still have been feeling the effects of that run when running in the Queen Anne.

"I think, possibly, with hindsight, he had a hard race in the Lockinge," he told Sky Sports Racing.

Albert Einstein ridden by Ryan Moore
"The winner of the Lockinge, Lead Artist, and Dancing Gemini finished upsides, crossing the line five lengths back. Possibly a little bit flat, he's going to bounce back, he's a wonderful horse and he really, really has improved this year. I think a little freshen up and back over a mile somewhere, I'm not sure what the plan is just yet, but I just hope he can get that Group 1 this year.'

The week started slowly for Shoemark but he emerged from the other side with two winners to his name and was pleased with how things had gone.

"Thrilled with the way it went, I had a few chances going into the week and it started slowly and was getting more frustrating as it went along but luckily the filly [Never Let Go] went in in the Sandringham and she's a really progressive type and she won well.

"She's a big filly and she strikes me as a typical filly that is going to strengthen and get better with age and that's what she's doing so far, she could be anything.

"And the Jersey yesterday with Noble Champion, he was always held in the highest regard by Ed Walker, and he proved it yesterday. He's a half-brother to a horse I know well in Pogo and they have quite similar traits."

