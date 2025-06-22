Kieran Shoemark hopes Dancing Gemini can win a Group 1 in 2025

Kieran Shoemark is hopeful that Dancing Gemini can bounce back from his Royal Ascot run and gain a breakthrough win at the top level.

Shoemark was delighted to be back on board Dancing Gemini in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday but the pair could only finish eighth of the 10 runners. Shoemark was in the saddle when Roger Teal's stable star made an impressive return to action in listed company at Doncaster but was committed to ride Lead Artist for the Gosdens when Dancing Gemini followed up at Sandown and again missed out at Newbury when the Camelot colt went down by just a neck in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes. Shoemark believes Dancing Gemini may still have been feeling the effects of that run when running in the Queen Anne. "I think, possibly, with hindsight, he had a hard race in the Lockinge," he told Sky Sports Racing.

