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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column
Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark Ascot Saturday rides: Full guide

Sporting Life Plus
Sat May 09, 2026 · 6h ago

Our new columnist has a horse-by-horse guide to his five rides at Ascot this afternoon.

13:10 Alfred Wallace

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