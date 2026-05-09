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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column
Kieran Shoemark Ascot Saturday rides: Full guide
Sporting Life
Plus
Sat May 09, 2026 ·
6h ago
Our new columnist has a horse-by-horse guide to his five rides at Ascot this afternoon.
13:10 Alfred Wallace
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