Kieran Kourdache is Employee of the Year at the 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Now in their 22nd year, the illustrious awards returned to Ascot Racecourse for a star-studded ceremony celebrating racing’s workforce, those who work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of care for our horses.



Following a final day of judging, it was 26-year-old Kieran, employed by Karl Burke Racing, who picked up the top prize from Guests of Honour William Buick and Harry Skelton.

Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive of the BHA, said: “I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Kieran on being named the Employee of the Year for 2026. Even among such a high-quality field Kieran really stood out. He is clearly somebody who leaves a positive impression on all who meet him and I am delighted that British racing can count him among our number.

“My congratulations also go to all this evening’s winners and finalists, as well as all those nominated throughout this year’s process. To be nominated alone is a tremendous achievement and something of which you should all rightly be very proud.

"I would like to thank Godolphin for their generous ongoing sponsorship of these awards, to the judges who give so much of their time to decide upon our winners, and to my colleagues at the BHA who work incredibly hard to make this special event happen.”



The evening’s winners received their share of a total of £128,500 of prize money, with Kieran, who had earlier won the Rider/Racing Groom Award, taking home a total of £30,000 to be split between himself and his colleagues at Karl Burke’s Spigot Lodge base.



Kieran, who works as travelling head lad, has built a reputation as an exceptional horseman who brings great professionalism and enthusiasm to his role. A former teacher and drama enthusiast, he is a highly valued member of the team because of the dedication and kindness he shows to the horses in his care and his colleagues.



Nick Luck, who was Chair of the Judging Panel, said: “Once again, the standard in each category has been extremely high. Right from the beginning of this process, the quality of the nominations we received was extraordinary and I would like to thank everybody who put such care and attention into putting forward their friends and colleagues for consideration.



“All of our winners this evening could not be more deserving. That the standard was so high this year serves only to demonstrate the outstanding qualities of our Employee of the Year, Kieran. It was clear throughout the judging process that Kieran was held in the highest regard, and it is not hard to understand why.



“Kieran is a remarkably charismatic person and one with so many strings to his bow. The fact that he has chosen to make his career in our sport is not only something for which we should be extremely grateful but demonstrates that racing has so much to offer. I very much hope that his example inspires others to explore the many career opportunities that racing has to offer.”



The finalists for each category (with winners in bold) were:



Newcomer Award



Emma Skerritt – Richenda Ford

Freddie Wilks – Charlie Johnston

Poppy Hatton – Folland-Bowen Bloodstock



Leadership Award



Carrie Sanderson – Karl Burke

Claire Freeman – Dan Skelton

Louisa Allen – Jim Boyle



Rider/Groom



Ellie Jefferson – Christian Williams

Kieran Kourdache – Karl Burke

Michelle Kramer – Paul Nicholls



Stud Award



Dayna Walsh – Tweenhills

James Goddard – Chasemore Farm

Oleh Ihnatenko – Whitsbury Manor Stud



Dedication Award



Christopher Pattenden – Diana Grissell

Derek Snaith – Charlie Fellowes

Helen Halliwell – James Fanshawe

Community Award

Anna Collins – Chester Racecourse

Geraldine Jones – Godolphin

Hayley Clements – Micky Hammond