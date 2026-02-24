Kieran Kourdache is Employee of the Year at the 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Kieran Kourdache has been crowned the Employee of the Year at the 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, sponsored by Godolphin.
Now in their 22nd year, the illustrious awards returned to Ascot Racecourse for a star-studded ceremony celebrating racing’s workforce, those who work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of care for our horses.
Following a final day of judging, it was 26-year-old Kieran, employed by Karl Burke Racing, who picked up the top prize from Guests of Honour William Buick and Harry Skelton.
Brant Dunshea, Chief Executive of the BHA, said: “I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Kieran on being named the Employee of the Year for 2026. Even among such a high-quality field Kieran really stood out. He is clearly somebody who leaves a positive impression on all who meet him and I am delighted that British racing can count him among our number.
“My congratulations also go to all this evening’s winners and finalists, as well as all those nominated throughout this year’s process. To be nominated alone is a tremendous achievement and something of which you should all rightly be very proud.
"I would like to thank Godolphin for their generous ongoing sponsorship of these awards, to the judges who give so much of their time to decide upon our winners, and to my colleagues at the BHA who work incredibly hard to make this special event happen.”
The evening’s winners received their share of a total of £128,500 of prize money, with Kieran, who had earlier won the Rider/Racing Groom Award, taking home a total of £30,000 to be split between himself and his colleagues at Karl Burke’s Spigot Lodge base.
Kieran, who works as travelling head lad, has built a reputation as an exceptional horseman who brings great professionalism and enthusiasm to his role. A former teacher and drama enthusiast, he is a highly valued member of the team because of the dedication and kindness he shows to the horses in his care and his colleagues.
Nick Luck, who was Chair of the Judging Panel, said: “Once again, the standard in each category has been extremely high. Right from the beginning of this process, the quality of the nominations we received was extraordinary and I would like to thank everybody who put such care and attention into putting forward their friends and colleagues for consideration.
“All of our winners this evening could not be more deserving. That the standard was so high this year serves only to demonstrate the outstanding qualities of our Employee of the Year, Kieran. It was clear throughout the judging process that Kieran was held in the highest regard, and it is not hard to understand why.
“Kieran is a remarkably charismatic person and one with so many strings to his bow. The fact that he has chosen to make his career in our sport is not only something for which we should be extremely grateful but demonstrates that racing has so much to offer. I very much hope that his example inspires others to explore the many career opportunities that racing has to offer.”
The finalists for each category (with winners in bold) were:
Newcomer Award
Emma Skerritt – Richenda Ford
Freddie Wilks – Charlie Johnston
Poppy Hatton – Folland-Bowen Bloodstock
Leadership Award
Carrie Sanderson – Karl Burke
Claire Freeman – Dan Skelton
Louisa Allen – Jim Boyle
Rider/Groom
Ellie Jefferson – Christian Williams
Kieran Kourdache – Karl Burke
Michelle Kramer – Paul Nicholls
Stud Award
Dayna Walsh – Tweenhills
James Goddard – Chasemore Farm
Oleh Ihnatenko – Whitsbury Manor Stud
Dedication Award
Christopher Pattenden – Diana Grissell
Derek Snaith – Charlie Fellowes
Helen Halliwell – James Fanshawe
Community Award
Anna Collins – Chester Racecourse
Geraldine Jones – Godolphin
Hayley Clements – Micky Hammond
