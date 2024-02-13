Kieran Cotter to run Matilda Picotte in the Turf Sprint at the Saudi Cup

Kieran Cotter’s star filly Matilda Picotte will kick off her season in the Turf Sprint at the Saudi Cup meeting on February 24.

A promising juvenile, she made a taking start to her three-year-old season when second in a Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and was then third in the 1000 Guineas itself at Epsom in May. She signed off for the year with back-to-back successes in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster and the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket, both over seven furlongs. The ultimate aim this year is to pick up a Group One prize, but first she will start out her campaign in the Middle East as she is among the entries for the 1351 Saudi Turf Sprint, a seven-furlong Group Two run for a prize fund of over £1.5 million. “She's doing fantastic, she had a break for six or seven weeks out at grass and then prior to Christmas we got an invitation to run in the Sprint,” Cotter said.