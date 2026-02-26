Patrick Mullins already has some lofty long-term ambitions for Kiely's Place following the six-year-old's winning debut at Clonmel.
Sent off the 2/1 second-favourite for Thursday's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles, Kiely's Place made all the running before coming nine and a half lengths clear of Willie Mullins stablemate and 5/6 market leader Arcadian Emperor.
Speculateur was half a length further behind in third, with 32 lengths back to the remainder.
The winning jockey and assistant trainer told Racing TV: "I thought he was ahead of King Of Aces who won here last month (January 8) so I was hoping we'd beat Speculateur (runner-up to King Of Aces). I wasn't sure with Arcadian Emperor, but we got the answer.
"I'm hoping he can run well in Graded novice hurdles but in my head I had him as a Paddy Power/Thyestes, English National/Irish National sort of horse - maybe he's even better than that, I don't know."
