Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Patrick Mullins - winner at Carlisle
Patrick Mullins - rode Kiely's Place

Kiely's Place makes impressive start to career at Clonmel

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu February 26, 2026 · 4h ago

Patrick Mullins already has some lofty long-term ambitions for Kiely's Place following the six-year-old's winning debut at Clonmel.

Sent off the 2/1 second-favourite for Thursday's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles, Kiely's Place made all the running before coming nine and a half lengths clear of Willie Mullins stablemate and 5/6 market leader Arcadian Emperor.

Speculateur was half a length further behind in third, with 32 lengths back to the remainder.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

The winning jockey and assistant trainer told Racing TV: "I thought he was ahead of King Of Aces who won here last month (January 8) so I was hoping we'd beat Speculateur (runner-up to King Of Aces). I wasn't sure with Arcadian Emperor, but we got the answer.

"I'm hoping he can run well in Graded novice hurdles but in my head I had him as a Paddy Power/Thyestes, English National/Irish National sort of horse - maybe he's even better than that, I don't know."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING