Patrick Mullins already has some lofty long-term ambitions for Kiely's Place following the six-year-old's winning debut at Clonmel.

Sent off the 2/1 second-favourite for Thursday's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles, Kiely's Place made all the running before coming nine and a half lengths clear of Willie Mullins stablemate and 5/6 market leader Arcadian Emperor. Speculateur was half a length further behind in third, with 32 lengths back to the remainder.

