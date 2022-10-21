Kielan Woods insists he is excited to be heading back to the scene of his biggest triumph in the saddle aboard Millers Bank, who he reports is “fresh and ready” to go in the Jewson St Helens Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree on Sunday.

Having teamed up to secure Grade One glory in the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase over course and distance in April the pair will be re-united in the Grade Two prize, which is the feature race on the seven-race card. Although the Alex Hales-trained gelding failed to feature on his most recent start at Punchestown the Gloucestershire-based rider, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month, believes he can take a step forward and hit the heights again this season. Woods said: “I’m really excited and he was fantastic last season. I don’t see any reason why he can’t be as good this season as he was last.

“He is fresh and ready to go and that run at Punchestown will have stood him in good stead as they are big fences there. Although we didn’t get that competitive it was more experience for him. “He likes a flat track and this looks a perfect race to start him off in. Hopefully he can put in a nice clear round of jumping. If he gets beaten by a better horse on the day so be it as this is only a starting point.” After making a winning start over fences at Huntingdon last October the gelded son of Passing Glance failed to complete his next two starts before filling the runner-up in the Grade Two Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase under Woods at Kempton Park in February. Despite Millers Bank previous non completions Woods has no reservations about his ability in the jumping department. He said “I didn’t really sit on him at the start of the last season as Harry Bannister did but he had a bit of bad luck on him and I got the ride back. “He didn’t do too much wrong and he was just a bit unfortunate to get unseated twice and he was running some lovely races but sometimes these things happen in racing. “He takes a little bit of organising but he is a good jumper. “He is not a horse I normally ride out at home but I do school him when I go in. They are all happy with him at home. He has had a couple of schools and he has jumped very well.”