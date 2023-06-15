Woods was one of four jockeys to appear before the British Horseracing Authority’s disciplinary panel on Thursday under the totting-up procedure, with his 42-day ban – of which nine days are suspended for six months – the heaviest penalty incurred.

Jonjo O’Neill junior was given a 21-day ban, with seven days suspended, for his third offence in six months.

Paula Muir was given 35 days, with nine suspended, for her third contravention of the rules, while Marco Ghiani was banned for 25 days, with eight suspended for the same number of misuse charges.

The BHA implemented new whip rules in February over jumps and at the start of the current Flat turf season, cutting the number of strikes allowed to a maximum of seven and six times respectively whilst toughening up the penalty structure.

Initial proposals also included limiting use of the whip to the backhand position only, but after strong opposition from riders, that decision was reversed.

The BHA and the Professional Jockeys Association plan to evaluate the impact of the revised rules in due course, but racing’s regulators feel riders have generally adjusted well to the guidelines.