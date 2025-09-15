Kia Joorabchian opens up on Ralph Beckett split

Kia Joorabchian has again spoken of his frustration at Ralph Beckett’s ITV Racing interview during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

It came at a time when news had broken that Amo Racing had removed several horses from the trainer including the unraced Frankel filly named Partying, the top lot at Tattersalls Book One last autumn. Beckett told Matt Chapman at the time: “There’s no tiff. Moving unraced two-year-olds midway through the season is unusual but Kia is an unusual individual. "When we split four years ago at this meeting, at that moment I was happy to see them go. They went at my instigation that time. Then he sent me a yearling. I said I’d take one, then all of a sudden I end up with six.” He continued: “So there is no fallout, no tiff. Kia’s Kia, we move on."

But speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Amo chief said the decision came after a run of mishaps with their horses at Kimpton Downs Stables. “I thought he gave a very unfair interview. I’ve been an advocate of if you’re going to say something, especially in racing, please tell everybody the truth and let everyone know what has happened,” Joorabchian said. “Ralph decided at Goodwood to say that we had moved some unraced two-year-olds which was very unusual and didn’t give any real explanation, and I thought that was very unfair, the way that he tried to portray the situation. “I just wanted to clarify and clear the air. We were not the only owners who moved unraced two-year-olds, he had several of his other big owners move unraced two-year-olds. Those horses ended up at the Gosdens and other places, people who still have horses in training with him. “We were just another group that moved a smaller bunch of unraced two-year-olds that were not even in his yard, they were in pre-training in August. “When you have a yard in Newmarket the size of what we’ve done and have these boxes that are absolutely free and empty, it made very good sense to us to say that because they are still in pre-training, it makes very good sense that they should be moved. “And I just wanted to clarify the fact that You Got To Me and other horses... we’ve had some very unfortunate times. It was a shame that we had a horse with big prospects, gelded by accident. They chose the wrong horse when I think they were taking him to the vet to be gelded.

