Nine students from the Riding A Dream Academy, which was set up after Khadijah Mellah became the first British Muslim woman to win a UK horse race, have become the first to graduate from its prestigious Scholarship programme.

The Khadijah Mellah Scholarship is the Academy’s year-long flagship programme, which was established to help other young people aged 14-18 from diverse and underrepresented communities get into racing and to increase diversity and inclusion in the sport. It is kindly funded by the Racing Foundation, with additional support from the Jockey Club and Champion Equestrian.

Khadijah Mellah celebrates with Haverland at Goodwood

Over the course of the year, the students, all aged 14-18 and who have come from across the UK, have learnt to ride racehorses under the expert tuition of the instructors at the British Racing School (BRS) in Newmarket where the Academy and its programmes are run. The course began with a residential week at the BRS in August 2021 and the students have returned for one weekend each month since then to continue their tuition. Khadijah Mellah, in whose name the Scholarship is run and who was the inspiration behind the Riding A Dream Academy said: “I am so incredibly proud and humbled by everything that the students have achieved this year. "To see them arrive in August last year having only ever sat on riding school ponies, to now be riding racehorses on the gallops here is just mind blowing. As a group and individually I am so impressed by the talent, hard work and commitment they have put in and I can’t wait to see where their careers in racing take them next. "None of this would have been possible without the support of the Racing Foundation and the incredible instructors at the British Racing School – I am so grateful to everyone who has made the Academy possible.”

Video courtesy of the Riding A Dream Academy

Khadijah Mellah Scholarship students graduate - courtesy of the Riding A Dream Academy