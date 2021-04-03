Randox Grand National: Potters Corner faces key schooling session

The 11 year old won the 2019 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and has been targeted at the Liverpool showpiece all season.

The trainer said: “He’s in good form and did a lovely piece of work last week, so we’re very excited. His season has been geared towards the Grand National, so fingers crossed.

“It was all about the Welsh National for the whole of last season and it’s very much Aintree all of this season, and schooling him over a (Grand National style) fence is the last thing.

“With that type of horse he’s so laid back that it’ll probably do him good to go on a lorry and have a day out. We did it before the Welsh National and went to Henrietta Knight’s two days before, so we know it doesn’t inconvenience him.”

Haydock boost for Williams team

Williams was speaking at Haydock Park on Saturday after Five Star Getaway’s impressive five and a half length success in the Betway Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Final Handicap Chase.

That success marked a second straight Saturday winner for the yard after Kitty’s Light’s success at Kelso a week ago.

He said: “It’s great - we try and get those Saturday winners. Kitty’s Light won a nice race at Kelso last week and is favourite for the bet365 Gold Cup now at Sandown. Three Saturdays in a row would be great, so roll on Potters Corner next week!”