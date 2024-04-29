Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow meet again
Can Fastorslow challenge Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown?

Key Punchestown clashes on day one including Dancing City against Stellar Story

By Matt Brocklebank
16:19 · MON April 29, 2024

We highlight the three key clashes on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, featuring the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Dancing City v Stellar Story

Stellar Story had Dancing City over seven seven lengths in arrears when landing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in tenacious fashion and yet the latter is the shorter of the two in the market for Wednesday's rematch.

'Yeah, but Willie Mullins at Punchestown...' is only a small part of the reason behind that situation, the more pertinent fact being that Dancing City has since enhanced his reputation - and his Timeform rating - with a striking five and a half-length defeat of the Albert Bartlett winner in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Surely the more testing the conditions, the more chance Stellar Story has of upholding the Cheltenham form, but Dancing City found only Ballyburn too good in a bumper at this meeting 12 months ago and all things considered, it's no surprise whatsoever that Paul Townend's mount is the favourite for this particular clash.

Verdict: City limits Story to supporting role

Jasmin De Vaux v William Munny

The past two Weatherbys Champion Bumper winners, Facile Vega and A Dream To Share, have followed up in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race so what have Jasmin De Vaux fans got to worry about?

He's trained by Mullins, he's ridden by Mullins, he's unbeaten and has the strongest form in the book, after all.

Romeo Coolio, the runner-up from Cheltenham, would be the obvious answer given he's so unexposed after just the two starts under Rules, but the same applies to Barry Connell's William Munny, who is talked about in glowing terms by his owner-trainer.

William Munny left a relatively workmanlike debut win at Navan firmly behind him when positively sluicing up under Finny Maguire at Naas in February and it's fascinating to see him back in the fold after it was decided he wouldn't be going to Cheltenham this year.

A speedy sort with a quality jumping pedigree, he won't be out of place in this company and must rate a proper threat to the Cheltenham one-two.

Verdict: Money talks, Munny walks the walk?

Fastorslow v Galopin Des Champs

Fastorslow finished just half a length behind Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after getting lonely on the run-in out in front - it's just a great shame for everybody that he did so riderless, jockey JJ Slevin having been unseated seven fences from home.

Back in the real world, it was obviously disappointing that Martin Brassil's horse couldn't put it up to the Cheltenham hero, especially as he had him back in third when winning the John Durkan in November, and two and a quarter lengths behind in second when winning last year's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

So can he claim a third victory over Willie Mullins' powerhouse?

The more recent evidence from this winter and spring suggests he's got his work cut out, but Galopin Des Champs seemed to arrive here a fraction flat after last year's Cheltenham triumph and it's hard to know just how much he'll have left in the tank after three major Grade 1 wins already this campaign.

He's not the first or the last to have one or two chinks in the armour exposed around this time of year.

Verdict: Fast a major threat if Champs isn't quite firing

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo