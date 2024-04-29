Key Punchestown clashes on day one including Dancing City against Stellar Story

We highlight the three key clashes on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, featuring the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
Stellar Story had Dancing City over seven seven lengths in arrears when landing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in tenacious fashion and yet the latter is the shorter of the two in the market for Wednesday's rematch.
'Yeah, but Willie Mullins at Punchestown...' is only a small part of the reason behind that situation, the more pertinent fact being that Dancing City has since enhanced his reputation - and his Timeform rating - with a striking five and a half-length defeat of the Albert Bartlett winner in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.
Surely the more testing the conditions, the more chance Stellar Story has of upholding the Cheltenham form, but Dancing City found only Ballyburn too good in a bumper at this meeting 12 months ago and all things considered, it's no surprise whatsoever that Paul Townend's mount is the favourite for this particular clash.
The past two Weatherbys Champion Bumper winners, Facile Vega and A Dream To Share, have followed up in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race so what have Jasmin De Vaux fans got to worry about?
He's trained by Mullins, he's ridden by Mullins, he's unbeaten and has the strongest form in the book, after all.
Romeo Coolio, the runner-up from Cheltenham, would be the obvious answer given he's so unexposed after just the two starts under Rules, but the same applies to Barry Connell's William Munny, who is talked about in glowing terms by his owner-trainer.
William Munny left a relatively workmanlike debut win at Navan firmly behind him when positively sluicing up under Finny Maguire at Naas in February and it's fascinating to see him back in the fold after it was decided he wouldn't be going to Cheltenham this year.
A speedy sort with a quality jumping pedigree, he won't be out of place in this company and must rate a proper threat to the Cheltenham one-two.
Fastorslow finished just half a length behind Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after getting lonely on the run-in out in front - it's just a great shame for everybody that he did so riderless, jockey JJ Slevin having been unseated seven fences from home.
Back in the real world, it was obviously disappointing that Martin Brassil's horse couldn't put it up to the Cheltenham hero, especially as he had him back in third when winning the John Durkan in November, and two and a quarter lengths behind in second when winning last year's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
So can he claim a third victory over Willie Mullins' powerhouse?
The more recent evidence from this winter and spring suggests he's got his work cut out, but Galopin Des Champs seemed to arrive here a fraction flat after last year's Cheltenham triumph and it's hard to know just how much he'll have left in the tank after three major Grade 1 wins already this campaign.
He's not the first or the last to have one or two chinks in the armour exposed around this time of year.
