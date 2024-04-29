Key Punchestown clashes on day one including Dancing City against Stellar Story

We highlight the three key clashes on the second day of the Punchestown Festival, featuring the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Dancing City v Stellar Story Stellar Story had Dancing City over seven seven lengths in arrears when landing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in tenacious fashion and yet the latter is the shorter of the two in the market for Wednesday's rematch. 'Yeah, but Willie Mullins at Punchestown...' is only a small part of the reason behind that situation, the more pertinent fact being that Dancing City has since enhanced his reputation - and his Timeform rating - with a striking five and a half-length defeat of the Albert Bartlett winner in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. Surely the more testing the conditions, the more chance Stellar Story has of upholding the Cheltenham form, but Dancing City found only Ballyburn too good in a bumper at this meeting 12 months ago and all things considered, it's no surprise whatsoever that Paul Townend's mount is the favourite for this particular clash. Verdict: City limits Story to supporting role

Jasmin De Vaux v William Munny The past two Weatherbys Champion Bumper winners, Facile Vega and A Dream To Share, have followed up in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race so what have Jasmin De Vaux fans got to worry about? He's trained by Mullins, he's ridden by Mullins, he's unbeaten and has the strongest form in the book, after all. Romeo Coolio, the runner-up from Cheltenham, would be the obvious answer given he's so unexposed after just the two starts under Rules, but the same applies to Barry Connell's William Munny, who is talked about in glowing terms by his owner-trainer. William Munny left a relatively workmanlike debut win at Navan firmly behind him when positively sluicing up under Finny Maguire at Naas in February and it's fascinating to see him back in the fold after it was decided he wouldn't be going to Cheltenham this year. A speedy sort with a quality jumping pedigree, he won't be out of place in this company and must rate a proper threat to the Cheltenham one-two. Verdict: Money talks, Munny walks the walk?