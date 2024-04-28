Key Punchestown clashes on day one including Captain Guinness against Dinoblue

The five-day Punchestown Festival kicks off on Tuesday and here we highlight the three key clashes on the opening afternoon.

Mystical Power v Slade Steel The race of the day on Tuesday, there’s not much doubting that, and there is only 2lb between Sky Bet Supreme winner Slade Steel (162) and reopposing runner-up Mystical Power (160) on Timeform’s adjusted figures for the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle. JP McManus-owned Mystical Power has since been pushed close by Firefox – who also lines up here - in the big one at Aintree [replay below] but you sense Willie Mullins’ representative is just getting to grips with the hurdling game and there’s bound to be more to come as he matures. He’s got a course and distance win on the board thanks to his Sky Bet Moscow Flyer victory but Slade Steel is no stranger to Punchestown either having won a bumper here before finishing third to Ballyburn in that sphere at last year’s Festival. Henry De Bromhead’s star looks likely to start favourite but it seems we’re all merely guests in ‘Willie’s World’ this season and the pacey Mystical Power appreciating the forecast yielding ground that little bit better would come as no surprise. Verdict: Power-packed finish may be the difference

Captain Guinness v Dinoblue The Queen Mother Champion Chase winner taking on the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase runner-up wouldn’t be billed as much of a match-up in a typical season but there is plenty of intrigue as Captain Guinness meets Dinoblue. Dinoblue played second in command behind stablemate El Fabiolo in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at the DRF in February, the venerable ‘Captain’ back in third on that occasion, but the latter has since taken full advantage of the principals failing to show up – literally when it comes to Jonbon – at Cheltenham in March, where Henry De Bromhead’s nine-year-old looked about as good as he ever has done. Dinoblue, for the all-conquering Mullins and McManus combination, won readily from Queen Mother second Gentleman De Mee when scoring at the highest level in Leopardstown’s two-mile Grade 1 over Christmas. She’s since had her stamina stretched to the limit in the Mares’ Chase but went down fighting behind Limerick Lace and looks bound to appreciate a return to the stiff two miles at this course, where she won impressively in a handicap at last year’s April jamboree. Verdict: Dino has too much bite for Guinness