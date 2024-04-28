Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Slade Steel (left) and Mystical Power meet at Punchestown
Slade Steel (left) and Mystical Power meet again at Punchestown

Key Punchestown clashes on day one including Captain Guinness against Dinoblue

By Matt Brocklebank
17:09 · SUN April 28, 2024

The five-day Punchestown Festival kicks off on Tuesday and here we highlight the three key clashes on the opening afternoon.

Mystical Power v Slade Steel

The race of the day on Tuesday, there’s not much doubting that, and there is only 2lb between Sky Bet Supreme winner Slade Steel (162) and reopposing runner-up Mystical Power (160) on Timeform’s adjusted figures for the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle.

JP McManus-owned Mystical Power has since been pushed close by Firefox – who also lines up here - in the big one at Aintree [replay below] but you sense Willie Mullins’ representative is just getting to grips with the hurdling game and there’s bound to be more to come as he matures.

He’s got a course and distance win on the board thanks to his Sky Bet Moscow Flyer victory but Slade Steel is no stranger to Punchestown either having won a bumper here before finishing third to Ballyburn in that sphere at last year’s Festival.

Henry De Bromhead’s star looks likely to start favourite but it seems we’re all merely guests in ‘Willie’s World’ this season and the pacey Mystical Power appreciating the forecast yielding ground that little bit better would come as no surprise.

Verdict: Power-packed finish may be the difference

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Captain Guinness v Dinoblue

The Queen Mother Champion Chase winner taking on the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase runner-up wouldn’t be billed as much of a match-up in a typical season but there is plenty of intrigue as Captain Guinness meets Dinoblue.

Dinoblue played second in command behind stablemate El Fabiolo in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at the DRF in February, the venerable ‘Captain’ back in third on that occasion, but the latter has since taken full advantage of the principals failing to show up – literally when it comes to Jonbon – at Cheltenham in March, where Henry De Bromhead’s nine-year-old looked about as good as he ever has done.

Dinoblue, for the all-conquering Mullins and McManus combination, won readily from Queen Mother second Gentleman De Mee when scoring at the highest level in Leopardstown’s two-mile Grade 1 over Christmas.

She’s since had her stamina stretched to the limit in the Mares’ Chase but went down fighting behind Limerick Lace and looks bound to appreciate a return to the stiff two miles at this course, where she won impressively in a handicap at last year’s April jamboree.

Verdict: Dino has too much bite for Guinness

Monty’s Star v Spillane’s Tower

Just how good is Fact To File? That could be the key question here as Monty's Star, who put up a brave effort in behind the odds-on favourite in last month's Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, looks to bag the first Grade 1 of his burgeoning career in a race trainer Henry De Bromhead has surprisingly yet to win.

The Jimmy Mangan-trained Spillane's Tower (another in the famous silks of that man McManus) has points on the board in G1 terms after defying a bit of a market wobble to win the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse over Easter, but the bare form of that victory over Tactical Move and Blood Destiny will need to be improved upon.

Improvement is all this horse has shown through the year in fairness to him but the prevailing ground doesn't look ideal for him to take it to the next level and perhaps this one is best left to De Bromhead and Blackmore.

Verdict: A staying Star is born

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo