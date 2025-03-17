Key names to note for the weekend racing at Kelso and Newbury

Harry Derham had only two runners at Cheltenham last week, with Queens Gamble and Turn And Finish both trailing down the field, but the up-and-coming trainer is set to be much busier at Newbury and Kelso this weekend.

Derham has had ten winners from 30 runners at a strike rate of 33.3% in March and will surely be hopeful of adding to his tally at the weekend as he has 11 entries, including Filibustering who earned the Timeform Large P - and high praise from Timeform's reporter - when making a successful start for the yard on his hurdling debut at Kelso a few weeks ago.

Filibustering was a fairly useful handicapper on the Flat for Tim Easterby but looks set to make a bigger impact over hurdles based on the style of his success which prompted Timeform's reporter to say he looked "one of the most natural juvenile hurdlers seen in Britain all season" and that he "jumped remarkably quickly for a first-timer in the main". He could take on older rivals in the novice hurdle at Newbury.

Queensbury Boy was Timeform's highest-rated bumper horse in Britain in the 2023/24 season, when he earned a rating of 116 after winning on debut at Chepstow and then showing even better form in defeat when runner-up to Wingmen at the Punchestown Festival.

He didn't make his debut over hurdles until a few weeks ago but he won that Doncaster maiden with plenty in hand and has the makings of a useful jumper. He has a couple of entries this week, including in a Kelso novice at Saturday that might take plenty of winning if a rival from a leading yard turns up...