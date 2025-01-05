Key market movers for Cheltenham including The Yellow Clay

Arkle Novices' Chase

Ile Atlantique (8/1 from 20/1)

ILE ATLANTIQUE was a notch below the best as a novice hurdler last season but he's quickly made up into a better novice chaser and he enhanced his reputation with a smooth success in a Grade 2 at Naas on Sunday.

Ile Atlantique had jumped well when making a winning start over fences at Navan last month and that accuracy at his obstacles was again a feature of his performance at Naas where he readily pulled clear up the run-in to beat Firefox by five lengths.

He is now third in the betting for the Arkle at Cheltenham behind Sir Gino (4/5) and Majborough (7/2), and it's possible he could first take on the latter in the Irish Arkle.

Turners Novices' Hurdle

The Yellow Clay (8/1 from 20/1)

THE YELLOW CLAY took his record over jumps to four from four with a decisive victory in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle, adding his name to a notable recent roll of honour (replay below).

The Lawlor's of Naas was won by Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger before they went on to win the intermediate novice hurdle - now known as the Turners - at the Cheltenham Festival and Gordon Elliott's initial reaction was that The Yellow Clay would be going down the same route.

He's behind only Challow Novices' Hurdle winner The New Lion - who has subsequently been purchased by JP McManus - in the betting for the Turners.