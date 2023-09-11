Kevin Stott loses role as retained jockey for Amo Racing

The jockey was notified of the decision on Monday morning, bringing to an end a brief association.

He was in action for the team at the Irish Champions Festival this weekend, finishing fourth aboard King Of Steel in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Bucanero Fuerte, who gave the team their first Group One win in the Phoenix Stakes last month, finished a disappointing third of four behind Henry Longfellow in Sunday's Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Stott told the Racing Post: "I was informed this morning that I will no longer be riding for Amo Racing. It was obviously very disappointing news but a reason for the decision was not given to me, so there isn't a lot I can say.

"I do want to thank Kia [Joorabchian] and all the Amo trainers for the opportunities given to me this year. There have been some incredible moments, one of them being riding Amo's first Group 1 winner. What has happened is disappointing but I'm still looking forward to the rest of the year and beyond."

Stott was handed the role in February. Rossa Ryan was previously the number one jockey for Amo Racing but left "by mutual consent" last summer.