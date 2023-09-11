Kevin Stott loses role as retained jockey for Amo Racing

Amo Racing having parted company with retained rider Kevin Stott after only seven months in the job.
The jockey was notified of the decision on Monday morning, bringing to an end a brief association.
He was in action for the team at the Irish Champions Festival this weekend, finishing fourth aboard King Of Steel in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.
Bucanero Fuerte, who gave the team their first Group One win in the Phoenix Stakes last month, finished a disappointing third of four behind Henry Longfellow in Sunday's Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.
Stott told the Racing Post: "I was informed this morning that I will no longer be riding for Amo Racing. It was obviously very disappointing news but a reason for the decision was not given to me, so there isn't a lot I can say.
"I do want to thank Kia [Joorabchian] and all the Amo trainers for the opportunities given to me this year. There have been some incredible moments, one of them being riding Amo's first Group 1 winner. What has happened is disappointing but I'm still looking forward to the rest of the year and beyond."
Stott was handed the role in February. Rossa Ryan was previously the number one jockey for Amo Racing but left "by mutual consent" last summer.
Joorabchian told Sun Racing: “I told Kevin thank you very much. This was a collective decision on and off the racetrack. We have decided not to renew his contract for next season. It was always a one-year contract.
“We have done everything that we promised, he (Stott) has done everything he promised and we have parted ways, nothing more than that. I’ve never had a problem with jockeys. I never fell out with Rossa (Ryan), I love him more than anybody, he rode at Royal Ascot for me.He was my only retained jockey, he needed to go out on his own and get experience. I have supported him and he is thriving.
“But you know, Kevin is not a young boy, he has experience. For reasons outside of racing, I have to decide what’s best. I don’t know what jockeys we’ll use now, I’ll leave it to the trainers to pick the best available.”
