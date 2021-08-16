Kevin Manning suffers broken collarbone

The veteran Flat jockey suffered his injury when his mount Dublin Journal slipped up after a furlong in the Galway Handicap on Monday.

“He’s broken his collarbone – but it’s a straight-forward break, so it shouldn’t be too long,” said his agent Kevin O’Ryan.

“Thankfully, everything else is OK.”

Manning, 54, has had a successful season – winning the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes on Poetic Flare for his father-in-law Jim Bolger.