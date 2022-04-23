Kevin Brogan has an advert on Facebook to thank for him being crowned Champion Conditional Jockey for the 2021-22 campaign at Sandown Park.

While some in racing may bemoan the role social media plays in modern life, for Brogan it was the catalyst that got him into his current position working for Jonjo O’Neill. Speaking at a virtual press conference hosted by Great British Racing, the 21-year-old, who hails from Kill in County Kildare, said: “I started off riding ponies without much knowledge of racing and the woman that was teaching me told me her brother went to the racing school and I then had my eyes set on that. Ted Walsh was my local trainer and I before I started at the Racing School I was popping in there. Ted was very good to me and that is where my grounding was and where I really started to learn how to ride. I then went on to Robbie McNamara’s and then Gordon Elliott’s. “I was flicking through Facebook one evening after having my dinner and the ad popped up that Jonjo was looking for a conditional jockey for the new season. I thought I would like to have a go at that but knew a lot of other conditionals and amateurs would have seen it too so thought I had no chance didn’t want to waste everyone’s time by applying for it.

“I then got a call from Barry Walsh my jockey coach who the next day and he told me this was my time to go for it and I was a fool if I didn’t apply. I’m glad I listened to him! Everywhere I went was a big learning curve and now with Jonjo O’Neill every day is a school day and you never stop learning, I’ve just been very lucky to have been involved with such fantastic people along the way.” Brogan has ended up as the comfortable winner of the Conditional Jockeys’ Championship, more than 10 winners clear of his nearest rival Theo Gillard. On taking the title, he said: “It’s fantastic to be crowned champion conditional and I just have to pinch myself a little bit. I’m only a young lad from ‘Kill’ and to be in this position – these things don’t really happen to people like me. I’ve been very lucky to have ridden for a lot of great trainers and owners and throw my leg across some good horses along the way who have stuck their head out for me. I can’t thank everybody for their support and I wouldn’t be here without them.” Praise for Jonjo O'Neill and JP McManus The jockey was also keen to pay tribute to Jonjo O’Neill and his team, as well as his main patron JP McManus, who was crowned Champion Owner for the 14th time. Brogan continued: “I wasn’t familiar with the area and had to move my whole life over here. I didn’t know anyone but Jonjo and his team were very welcoming to me and helped me settle in really well. Everyone was helpful and made sure I was alright, I couldn’t have asked for a better start. “Jonjo is a walking legend and racing royalty. He’s been a very big influence on me and I feel I can always ask him about anything – even if just about life as well as riding horses. You watch and learn from him and he’s just been fantastic to me. I can’t thank him and his team enough. “I am very thankful to Mr McManus as well. He’s thrown a good bit of support towards me over the past two seasons and I’m delighted to have been able to reward him with some nice winners, which is very special. They are the days you wake up early and graft hard for. I just tried to keep my head down and learn as much as I could. I like to think it’s paying off a little bit but there is a long way to go yet.” Someone who has also been a tremendous asset to Brogan is his agent Dave Roberts. However, from next season he will have to find a replacement with the longstanding and hugely successful Roberts announcing his retirement this week. He added: “Dave’s contribution has been huge. It’s not just me – he has had 57 other lads on his books and we are all in the same boat now. Plain and simple – if it wasn’t for Dave, I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be champion conditional. He’s a massive impact on me and my career and is a massive credit to the sport. He’s ruled the game for so long and I’m delighted he is retiring and going out on his own terms. I can’t thank him enough.”

Latecomer to the sport Brogan was a relative latecomer to riding and also has a talent for music. He revealed: “I didn’t really start riding until I was 11 and that was kind of by accident. I started having a few lessons as a bit of a hobby and only started think about racing when I was 12 or 13 and moved on to secondary school. I did music as a secondary subject and there were four other lads in the class. We could all play a little bit and one said shall we started up a band and see how we go, So we started busking and the first time was around Christmas time on Grafton Street in Dublin, playing tunes for a couple of hours. “People stopped and had a listen and seemed to enjoy. So we kept going up there every weekend we had a chance. The band was called The Rush and I played an instrument called the Cajon – a kind of two-tone drum that you sit on and bang with your hands. I didn’t sing – I’d break glass if I tried to sing! We made a couple of quid when we busked and we got a McDonalds on the way.” Brogan was also keen to pay tribute to Brian Hughes, who will be crowned Champion Jockey for the second time.