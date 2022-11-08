Kerry Lee will be attempting to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup for a second time when she saddles Demachine and Storm Control in the Cheltenham feature on Saturday afternoon.

It is three years since Happy Diva gave the Herefordshire-based trainer victory in the prestigious handicap and the colours of owner Will Roseff will be worn once again in the race by Storm Control as he bids for a third success at Prestbury Park, dropping back in trip. But it is stablemate Demachine who arguably carries the stronger claims of the Bell House Stables duo as he looks to follow up his taking victory at Uttoxeter in the summer. Campaigned as a stayer over fences on the whole, including when second to Remastered in the Reynoldstown at Ascot as a novice, he thrived for the drop back to two and a half miles in the midlands, winning by over three lengths on his first outing since wind surgery.