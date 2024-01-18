Kerry Lee planning to ‘shop around’ for Nemean Lion aim

The seven-year-old began his season by winning the Welsh Champion Hurdle, a length-and-a-half success that then led him to Greatwood at Cheltenham where he was fifth under the burden of 12st.

In the Lanzarote only one of his 18 rivals shouldered more weight than him and under Richard Patrick he produced another fine run to go down by a length and a quarter to Dan Skelton’s Jay Jay Reilly.

The run was a step up to two miles and five furlongs for the gelding and provided ample proof that the extended trip was to his liking, leaving an array of hurdle races open to him as the season progresses.

“I was absolutely delighted with him, these big handicaps are a lottery and he was giving away a lot of weight,” said Lee.

“I think he’s run incredibly well, I’m very proud of him.

“He’s given us a lot more options after that, we can really shop around for which way to go now.”