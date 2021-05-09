Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for betamethazone

Speaking to the press outside of his Churchill Downs barn alongside a legal team on Sunday morning the Hall of Fame trainer, who was last weekend celebrating his seventh success in the 'Run for the Roses', felt he'd been dealt a "gut-punch" in light of the revelations surrounding his latest star colt.

Amidst a flurry of rumours circulating on social media, a seemingly baffled Baffert confirmed Medina Spirit had tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone (permitted raceday level of 10 picograms in Kentucky), an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, before vowing to fight the accusations made against him, saying the horse has never been treated with the medication and describing the findings as "shocking”.

He said: “All I can tell you is that betamethasone, even though it’s an allowed drug, a therapeutic medication, we did not give it, my veterinarian or anyone here.

“Medina Spirit has never been treated with betamethasone, (and) I cannot believe that I’m here before you guys. I never thought I’d be here. Yesterday (Saturday) I got the biggest gut punch I’ve had in racing, for something that I didn’t do, and it’s really disturbing – it’s an injustice to the horse.

“I don’t know what’s going on in racing right now, but something’s not right. I don’t feel embarrassed, I feel like I was robbed.

“We are going to do our own investigation – we are going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we have always been. We are going to show them everything – and one thing about California, everything is documented every day, what the horses get.

“This horse was never treated with that, and he’s a great horse, he doesn’t deserve this – he ran a gallant race and to me. I just feel like this last 18 months, what I’ve gone through, it’s like all of us right here, just imagine going to work every day and they test you every day for these levels, these contamination levels and they told you if you tested positive you were going to be fired. That’s the way I feel.

“I do not feel safe to train – it’s getting worse and to me going forward how do I enjoy the training? How do I move forward from this, knowing that something like this can happen and it’s just a complete injustice?

“But I’m going to fight it tooth and nail, because I owe it to the horse; I owe it to the owner and I owe it to our industry.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, I know everybody is not out to get me, but there is definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me?”

Baffert added: “We know we didn’t do it, and that’s the thing. We didn’t have anything to do with it. I don’t know how it got in his system, if it’s in his system or was there a mistake – we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

It is the latest in a string of controversial rulings surrounding Baffert, whose previous stars have included 2015 and 2018 Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify. In November 2020 Baffert promised “to raise the bar” after a number of positive tests were produced from his horses.

If the drug is confirmed in a second (split) sample it would be Baffert's fifth medication violation since last May.