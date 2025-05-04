Kentucky Derby report: Sovereignty win for Godolphin

Godolphin sealed a super Saturday when Sovereignty won a gruelling renewal of the Kentucky Derby.
Run on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs, the 7/1 winner, ridden by Junior Alvarado, showed great tenacity to fend off favourite Journalism and win by a length-and-a-half.
The victory came a matter of hours after Ruling Court’s success in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Sovereignty was providing trainer Bill Mott with a second win in the race and he said: “"Fortunately, there was a lot of speed in the race.
"It set up well for us because they had an honest pace. When you have a good pace, the field strings out a little bit more, and it offers you an opportunity to drop in once they line up a little bit.
"It gives the outside horses a chance, and that's what happened."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.