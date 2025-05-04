Menu icon
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, left, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, left, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby report: Sovereignty win for Godolphin

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun May 04, 2025 · 4h ago

Godolphin sealed a super Saturday when Sovereignty won a gruelling renewal of the Kentucky Derby.

Run on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs, the 7/1 winner, ridden by Junior Alvarado, showed great tenacity to fend off favourite Journalism and win by a length-and-a-half.

The victory came a matter of hours after Ruling Court’s success in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Sovereignty was providing trainer Bill Mott with a second win in the race and he said: “"Fortunately, there was a lot of speed in the race.

"It set up well for us because they had an honest pace. When you have a good pace, the field strings out a little bit more, and it offers you an opportunity to drop in once they line up a little bit.

"It gives the outside horses a chance, and that's what happened."

