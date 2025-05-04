Kentucky Derby report: Sovereignty win for Godolphin

Run on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs, the 7/1 winner, ridden by Junior Alvarado, showed great tenacity to fend off favourite Journalism and win by a length-and-a-half.

The victory came a matter of hours after Ruling Court’s success in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Sovereignty was providing trainer Bill Mott with a second win in the race and he said: “"Fortunately, there was a lot of speed in the race.

"It set up well for us because they had an honest pace. When you have a good pace, the field strings out a little bit more, and it offers you an opportunity to drop in once they line up a little bit.

"It gives the outside horses a chance, and that's what happened."