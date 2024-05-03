Kentucky Derby 2024 preview and tips for Churchill Downs

Jake Price provides an in-depth preview of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday night.

Kentucky Derby tips: Saturday, May 4 2pts win Fierceness in 23.57 Churchill Downs at 3/1 (General) 1pt e.w Honor Marie in 23.57 Churchill Downs at 18/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will be the 150th running of the “Run for the Roses”. Twenty runners and the one-and-a-quarter mile distance make the first Triple Crown race a unique test in the US. There’s a chance of thunderstorms across Friday and Saturday, but looking at the forecast, that threat doesn’t look as strong on ‘Derby Day. Time will tell on that score… As far as the contenders are concerned, the obvious starting place is with Fierceness who’s 5 Ibs clear of the pack on Timeform ratings. He took Champion Juvenile honours last year, thanks to winning the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita by 6¼ lengths from Muth. A rather flat return in the Grade 3 Holy Bull at Gulfstream was soon forgotten about when he won the Grade 1 Florida Derby there by a scintillating 13½ lengths from Catalytic. He didn’t mess about from the gate that day, dictating the pace and storming clear in a good time. For all his obvious talent has yet to go back-to-back, but what’s not in doubt is his wicked turn of foot that saw him capture those successes. His trainer Todd Pletcher and owner Mike Repole were forced to scratch last year’s long-term chalk Forte at the eleventh hour. They’ll be hoping Fierceness can make amends despite having to overcome a wide draw. Also at the head of the betting is Sierra Leone who cost Coolmore and partners $2.3 million at the sales as a yearling. A closer who’s progressed markedly with each start, he’s unlucky not to come into this unbeaten. Some inexperience saw him narrowly defeated by Dornoch on his second start in the Grade 2 Remsen at Aqueduct. He was then fitted with blinkers and won his next two, taking the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland last time despite some difficulty loading at the start. Gate two may not be great from a traffic perspective given his way of racing but he’d be an obvious choice to benefit should Fierceness fail to fire. He’s also proven in the slop and his form stacks up. Brad Cox’s Just A Touch was second to Sierra Leone in the Blue Grass but that was an effort than can be marked up. Handily placed in a strongly-run race, he stuck to his task when the other prominent racers all dropped away. That was his first run on a dry track, he’d already shown plenty in the slop on both previous outings. Providing inexperience doesn’t get the better of him on the day, it would be no surprise to see him hitting the board at least.

Mage wins the Kentucky Derby