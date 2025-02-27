Kempton winner Opera Ballo 8/1 with Paddy Power for 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

The unbeaten Opera Ballo was cut to 8/1 by Paddy Power for the 2000 Guineas following a taking success at Kempton on Wednesday evening.
A son of former Godolphin behemoth Ghaiyyath, the colt only made his racecourse debut at Kempton on January 29 and returned to the Sunbury track to make it a perfect two from two over the mile trip.
Opera Ballo (11/10 favourite) has taken an identical path that trainer Charlie Appleby plotted with subsequent Newmarket hero Notable Speech 12 months ago, supplementing his maiden triumph with a four-length defeat of Hott Shott (28/1) in the "European Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes and bookmakers are understandably taking the horse seriously in their antepost market for the opening Classic of the British Flat season on May 3.
Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet all offer 8/1, with the betting headed by Aidan O'Brien's The Lion In Winter at a generally available 6/1.
Jockey William Buick said on Racing TV after Wednesday's evening success: "He was very smooth. I suppose we came here today not really knowing exactly what to expect.
"I thought it was a warm race today, there were a lot of horses there with proven form from novices either recently or from last year.
"I was very pleased with him, I do think he's a work in progress but it's all there for him.
"He did (settle) eventually. I didn't want to make it too hard for him, he's two from two now and I thought he showed plenty there.
"The Ghaiyyaths are very exciting, they all really showed up at the end of last season and as we've seen with Opera Ballo here they progress. He's a very exciting stallion and hopefully he is one of many."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.