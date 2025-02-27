Kempton winner Opera Ballo 8/1 with Paddy Power for 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

The unbeaten Opera Ballo was cut to 8/1 by Paddy Power for the 2000 Guineas following a taking success at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

A son of former Godolphin behemoth Ghaiyyath, the colt only made his racecourse debut at Kempton on January 29 and returned to the Sunbury track to make it a perfect two from two over the mile trip. Opera Ballo (11/10 favourite) has taken an identical path that trainer Charlie Appleby plotted with subsequent Newmarket hero Notable Speech 12 months ago, supplementing his maiden triumph with a four-length defeat of Hott Shott (28/1) in the "European Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes and bookmakers are understandably taking the horse seriously in their antepost market for the opening Classic of the British Flat season on May 3. Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet all offer 8/1, with the betting headed by Aidan O'Brien's The Lion In Winter at a generally available 6/1.

