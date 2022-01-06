Christian Williams is set to send Five Star Getaway back to Kempton Park on Saturday week with a long-term Aintree plan in mind.

Five Star Getaway gained his fourth chase success in seven starts when landing a Class 2 three-mile handicap at Kempton over Christmas, with stablemates Kitty’s Light (fourth) and disappointing favourite Cap Du Nord (eighth). The Glamorgan trainer is weighing up the possibility of pitching the eight-year-old into graded company thereafter. The Grade Three Coral Handicap Chase (formerly known as the Racing Post Chase) on February 26 is a possible target, while owners Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott are hoping he develops into a future Grand National prospect. Williams said: “He looks exciting. He is a fairly idle horse. You get those clever clogs-types who try to hassle him in front, but Five Star would need a bit of help in front. “You couldn’t walk him 100 yards down the road in front on his own. He needs a bit of help in front.

