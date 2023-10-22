Kempton Sunday review & replays including Rubaud, Gifted Angel and Arclight

A review of the jumps action from Kempton Park on Sunday including victories for Rubaud and Arclight.

Rubaud stars for Nicholls Taking on the mighty Constitution Hill could come onto the agenda later in the season for Rubaud who made his return to action a triumphant one when securing a front-running success in the Trustatrader Approved And Reviewed Trades People Hurdle at Kempton. The improving five-year-old made a winning return to the scene of his Grade Two victory in Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle on his penultimate start last season when successfully giving weight away all round in Sunday's Listed feature. Having signed off last season with a second Grade Two success in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr in April, the Chris Giles and Brendan McManus-owned horse was sent off the 2/1 second-favourite to make a successful return.

Sent straight into the lead by Harry Cobden, the gelded son of Air Chief Marshal jumped well out in front, dictating matters before attempting to wind the tempo up rounding the home bend for the final time where sitting in behind were the trio of First Street, Sceau Royal and Too Friendly. Despite being one of the first off the bridle, Rubaud continued to find plenty for pressure with both Sceau Royal and First Street appearing held between the final two flights leaving Too Friendly as the final challenger. Meeting the last on a good stride, Rubaud pulled out plenty up the run in to hold Too Friendly at bay by two and a three-quarter lengths and set up a return to Grade Two company in the West Country Weekend Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on November 11. Nicholls said: “I thought he would improve (for the run), but to compete at this sort of level he had to improve as at the weights he had a tough old task from last year, but he has gone and done that. “I thought beforehand he looked big enough for his first run of the season so he will improve. He will now go to Wincanton in three weeks’ time. That was always the plan to come here then go to Wincanton as it suits him to go right handed. “He was (one of the first off the bridle), but if you look at the Scottish Champion Hurdle he was just the same. He stays on strong and goes a good gallop and he will improve for the run. I’m thrilled with him.”

Looking beyond his next start Nicholls hinted that Rubaud could return to the Sunbury course on Boxing Day for a tilt at the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle where he would likely meet reigning Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill ahead of switching him to fences next season. Nicholls added: “We will probably run him in the Christmas Hurdle (after Wincanton) as someone has got to finish second to Nicky’s horse (Constitution Hill), and it is good prize money. “We will stay hurdling and go chasing next autumn as he is only five. He is a good level hurdler and we can choose our races with him and then go chasing next autumn. We did (think about going chasing this season), but I thought he would improve hurdling and we lacked a horse of his calibre to run in those good races at Wincanton. “The two Grade Two races, the one in a few weeks, and the one in February (Kingwell Hurdle) will suit him quite well. He doesn’t want a bog, but this track suits him and Wincanton suits him as even when it goes soft it is never too demanding. “I’d still think we will keep him at two miles over fences as he is a good and brave jumper. To win that race around here you don’t want to be slow. He is what I call a staying two miler which is what you want to go chasing. This was a nice target today on route to Wincanton.” Rest of the action... Tom Dascombe might be better known for his exploits on the Flat but might consider adding more Jump horses to his string after Gifted Angel (4/1) defied a double penalty to secure victory in the Trustatrader Apply Today Juvenile Hurdle. More than 20 years after celebrating his final success as a jockey at the Sunbury course aboard the Peter Hedger-trained Oliver Cromwell in February 2001, the Lambourn handler was back among the winners in his current role thanks to the gelded son of Dark Angel. Without a win in 14 starts on the Flat the Derek Passant-owned three year old added to his previous hurdle triumphs at Stratford and Cartmel when accounting for Captain Marvellous by five lengths to give jockey Gavin Sheehan his first winner at the track in more than four years. Dascombe said: “It is quite embarrassing really as I’ve always said this horse has loads of ability, but he has just never really shown it on the Flat. I said to Derek we will send him jumping, and he said who is going to train him and I said I am.

Gifted Angel returns victorious

“After he won he said he could be alright this horse so why don’t we send him to a proper jumps trainer but I thought I’m not having that and I said leave him with me. “It is the wonderful thing about Lambourn as I’ve had Georgie Nicholls, Oliver Sherwood, Jamie Snowden and Harry Derham all help provide lead horses and group schooling. “The reason why he has won is that he jumps so well. I think jumping takes his mind off the effort he is having to put in. Gav said he had won it all the way until he hits the front and then he thinks that’s it. My last winner as a jockey was around here and it is lovely to come back here and train a winner.”

Storm Babet has caused plenty of disruption in Scotland over the course of the past week, however it failed to prevent Corrigeen Rock (7/2) from venturing down south to make a winning start to the season in the feature Trustatrader For Tradespeople You Can Trust Handicap Chase. The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old resumed where he left of last season when showing plenty of determination to rally back past Thelasthighking after jumping the final fence in the two and a quarter mile contest before prevailing by a length and a quarter. Esther Dadswell, spokeswoman for winning owners Caledonian Racing Society, said: “He travelled down from Kinross last night and I was quite surprised as there was a weather warning. It was touch and go and we had to wait and see, but I got a text from Lucinda yesterday saying he was on his way. “He is a very progressive horse. We were mildly confident, and we were expecting him to be placed. We are absolutely thrilled, and it is a great start to his season. This has been a good trip for him, but we might try going two and a half miles with him. I don’t think there is a particular race in our minds at the moment but watch this space.” Nicky Henderson heaped plenty of praise on his longstanding ally Nico de Boinville after Arclight (100/30) put in a near perfect round of jumping to make a winning debut over fences in the Trustatrader Fully Vetted Tradespeople Novices’ Handicap Chase.

