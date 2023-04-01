A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Kempton where Foxes Tales struck for Andrew Balding.

Balding thinks big with Foxes Tales Andrew Balding is confident Foxes Tales can make his mark at Group race level again this season after scoring for the first time in more than 18 months when proving a cut above his rivals in the Unibet More Extra Place Races Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park. Without a win to his name since claiming Group Three honours in the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park in August 2021 the son of Zoffany, who was making his second start since undergoing a gelding operation, addressed that statistic in the Listed feature. Having finished third in the Winter Derby at Lingfield Park on his most recent start, the 5-2 favourite sat bided his time in midfield during the early exchanges of the mile and a quarter prize before mounting his challenge approaching the two-furlong pole.

After sweeping past Secret State, winner of last year’s King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, who had kicked for home entering the home straight, the well-supported market leader quickly put the race to bed before defeating Rogue Millennium by three lengths. Balding said: “He had a bit of wide trip in the Winter Derby but he ran well and Lord North went and franked the form in Dubai, so we were pretty hopeful today. He is definitely more focused for being gelded and he is back to the level of form he was showing as a three year old. “I think last year he was just thinking about things about but he has been gelded and has had a good winter off and hopefully he will have a good season. It was either he had to win a Group One last season or have him gelded and have him as a racehorse this season and we have him as a racehorse. He has done it well and to the eye it was quite impressive.” A step up in class will be on the agenda for Foxes Tales with Balding earmarking the Group Two Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Ire-Incentive Scheme Huxley Stakes at Chester on May 12 as his next target. Balding added: “I think we will probably go to Chester now for the Huxley Stakes. He won a Group Three as a three year old so I can’t see why he can’t win at Group race level again.” Bandinelli goes back-to-back in Queen's Prize Bandinelli was described by his connections as ‘very honest’ after showing his appreciation for a synthetic surface with a second successive victory in the Unibet Queen’s Prize Handicap. Twelve months after coming home the winner of the two-mile contest the five year old Godolphin-owned gelding repeated the trick under champion jockey William Buick to make his seasonal return a triumphant one. Forging clear outside the furlong pole, the Charlie Appleby-trained 11/2 chance kept on resolutely to defeat the hat-trick seeking Duty Of Care by a length and three quarters.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “He was a couple of pounds higher than when winning the race last year but he has run another solid race there. William said they went a nice enough pace and he has probably just outstayed them. He is a very honest horse that has now been around for a little while. “I think he seems to prefer the all-weather as that is where all his best form is and this race obviously suits him.

The Northumberland Plate is a long way off but he ran well in it last year (sixth) and we could end up looking at that again further down the line.” Teal relieved as Bear strikes Roger Teal breathed a sigh of relief after Bear Force One ended his 77-day wait for a winner when taking full advantage of a sliding mark to land the Try Unibet’s Improved Bet Builder Handicap. Having saddled 24 consecutive losers, the Lambourn handler was on hand to see the admirable seven year old end that sequence when opening his account for 2023 in the mile contest by half a length under Lewis Edmunds in the mile prize. Teal said of the 16/1 winner: “We needed a winner as we had 24 runners without one. I don’t have too many on the all-weather but we have had plenty of seconds. We have been knocking on the door but no one would let us in however thankfully they have today.

“All the money came for our other horse (My Mate Ted) but that was his first run back this season. This fellow has run solid races the last two times and he was five pounds better off with Naval Commander (who finished ahead of him last time). “He keeps getting drawn 10 and I think he is just nailed to it. I said to Lewis let him use his big stride and see what happens. He found plenty and has done it well. “There is a 0-105 back here later this month or there is the Spring Cup at Newbury. Timing wise that is perfect for him. I’d say we will probably go to Newbury and hopefully we can go there confident on the back of a good run.” Marsch shows willing attitude Radetsky Marsch was praised for his impressive attitude after getting off the mark at the third time of asking in the Unibet Horserace Betting-Operator Of The Year EBF Novice Stakes. All eyes before the mile and a quarter prize race were focused on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Burglar, who was sent off 1-2 Favourite to back up his debut win at Lingfield and move a step closer to fulfilling an entry in The Derby at Epsom Downs. However, the odds-on favourite could only finish third behind the Archie Watson-trained 16-1 chance, who fought back after being headed by eventual runner-up My Lion to score by a head.

