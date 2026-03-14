Kempton review | Results and reports for the pick of the action

Toby McCain-Mitchell timed his run to perfection aboard Intosomethinggood, who swooped late to secure a last gasp success in the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park.

The Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies-trained gelded son of Dragon Dancer registered his fourth success of the campaign when making the most of a drop down from Grade Two company in the £40,000 contest under an inspired ride by the five-pound claimer.

Entering the race on the back of five straight defeats, including when pulling up in the mud in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster last time, the five-year-old, who registered his first win of the campaign back in June, looked much happier back on a sounder surface.

Although still faced with plenty of work to do turning for home the 14/1 chance began to hit top gear as the field, headed by Turndlightsdownlow, and recent Newcastle scorer The Gray Ghost, hurtled towards the final flight in the two mile five furlong test.

After jumping the last it looked as though Turndlightsdownlow had done enough to secure a third course and distance win after fighting off The Gray Ghost, however it was not to be with Intosomethingood getting up almost on the line to score by three quarters of a length.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “He was fourth in a Grade Two earlier in the season and he was not beaten very far that day so he is a proper horse.

“The better ground helped him enormously as he got a bit stuck in the ground at Doncaster last time and he was a different horse today. That is his fourth win of the season and he has been smashing.

“Willy found this race ages ago as we wanted to go to Cheltenham, but he got balloted out at Cheltenham as it was anyway. We will have a look at Aintree for him otherwise he has probably done enough for the season.

“This trip was fine, but we know he can go over three miles as well. He will probably go over fences next season.”