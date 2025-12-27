Kempton review and free video replays from day two of Ladbrokes Christmas Festival

A review of the action from Kempton on day two of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival.

A little bit of Monica... Ben Pauling once again proved the man with the midas touch after Mambonumberfive waltzed his way to his biggest success over fences in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase. Twenty four hours after watching The Jukebox Man raise the roof at the Sunbury venue with victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase the Naunton Downs handler found himself centre stage again following the progressive four-year-old’s latest Grade Two success. Anchored at the rear of the field for much of the two mile test, the 85/40 second-favourite was given a supremely confident ride by jockey of the moment Ben Jones before going on to complete a hat-trick of wins over fences for the season. As the field straightened up for home for the final time it looked as though recent Exeter scorer Mirabad was the one to beat with favourite Lump Sum already waving the white flag, however looming large in his wing mirrors was a strong travelling Mambonumberfive. And with big leaps over both the penultimate fence, and the last, the Born To Sea gelding, who claimed Grade Two honours at the track last season in the Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, quickly scampered away up the run in before defeating Hansard by seven lengths. Pauling said: “We were going to go to Sandown Park for a handicap as I didn’t want to come here and have a complete ding-dong with Lulamba too soon in the season. “Ben rode him with supreme confidence there. He probably didn’t jump as well as he has done as he made a horlicks of one down the back, but that was impressive. “From jumping the last in the back, where I thought you have got to latch on now, to suddenly swooping around the outside plenty early enough was impressive. “I thought today on this ground was going to be an interesting position to be in. He has answered all the questions and he has got loads under the bonnet, but he is a three miler.”

While Pauling was quick to hail the talents of Mambonumberfive, he also heaped plenty of praise on the winning rider as well. Pauling said: “He is just riding on the crest of a wave and is just riding with such confidence. "It is a joy to have him in the yard. He is an exceptional human being and a great guy. I just couldn’t be more proud of him.” All roads will now lead to the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which Mambonumberfive was introduced at 33/1 for by Wiliam Hill and trimmed into 20/1 by Paddy Power. However, what route he takes to get there remains undecided according to Pauling. He said: “I think you have to treat him as an Arkle horse after that performance, but there is a long time between now and then. He will probably have to run again. “He is a big, strong, burly horse that needs a lot of work and the best way to get work into this horse is by running him. “I think Lulamba is exceptional and I don’t want to meet him until Cheltenham so I will have to think what to do next. "It is not my place to say, but I think Nicky (Henderson) wants a proper education for Lulamba, and Warwick (for the Kingmaker) would be that.”

Thistle blooms in Desert Orchid Thistle Ask earned a first shot at Grade One glory after continuing his climb through the ranks with a near flawless round of jumping in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase. Having already climbed more than 30lbs in the weights since making a winning stable debut for Dan Skelton in a handicap chase at Kelso back in October the son of Ask, who cost his current owner Terry McKeever just £11,000, showed no signs of his progression stopping. In what promised to be a race run at a fair clip with several of the seven runner field keen to force matters, the 15/8 chance never looked out of his comfort zone under Harry Skelton. After setting the early fractions, Thistle Ask was content for rank outsider Calgary Tiger to take the field along as they headed out on to their final circuit, where 7/4 favourite Ryan Rocket came to grief, with Sans Bruit and Saint Segal also in close pursuit. However, midway around the final circuit it appeared that Thistle Ask was not for stopping with Grade One winning rider Skelton getting his mount into a fantastic rhythm out in front as he poured on the pressure at the sharp end. Turning for home the only thing that stood in the way of Thistle Ask, and victory number four of the campaign, was the line of three fences, with nothing emerging from in behind to lay down a serious challenge. And after safely negotiating the final three obstacles, Thistle Ask eventually strolled home by 10 lengths from Saint Segal to give the Skelton brothers their second winner on the card.

The winning trainer said: “We had a horse called Too Many Diamonds years ago (improve this much), but he did it at a lower level, but nothing at this level. This is remarkable. “He is very good fresh and he loves going right handed, but he has just got that tenacity that is impossible to replicate. "I must say I don’t know who stood the stallion Ask, but they have had a fabulous twenty four hours with The Jukebox Man yesterday and him today. “I think when you have got a horse like him you can allow them to do that (and race with him) as he gets his teeth out for that type of thing. Some horses are a bit timid when that happens, but he thinks it is fabulous that someone wants to go as fast as him. “He is an absolute credit to the whole team.” And an appearance in the Grade One BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 17th now beckons for Thistle Ask. He added: “He will go to the Clarence House next. He will go up against different types of horses next. The form of the Haldon Gold Cup has been borne out again today. We are going to have to take on someone different, but we will welcome all comers and give it our best shot. “If we win a Clarence House then you have got to go for a Champion Chase. If he does alright in a Clarence House without winning you would keep him for the Celebration Chase at the end of the season.”

Thistle Ask is out on his own

Equally delighted with the performance was the winning rider who described Thistle Ask as ‘unreal’. He said: “He is relentless. We never thought we would get this far. He felt unreal today and that is the best he has ever felt. “Dan wanted to give him a break after the Haldon Gold Cup, but today was perfect. It was right handed, on a flat track on nice ground. “I couldn’t believe when I gave him a squeeze turning in that he took off again. He was immaculately placed to the trainer. “Full credit to the horse as they have to have the right constitution. This horse is battle hardened and has been there and done. It takes time to get there, but he is improving at a rate of knots. “He is definitely better right handed so why not go for the Clarence House. We are in bonus territory. After we won at Exeter we thought that was job done, but he keeps going. He will have tougher opposition going forward, but he jumps, gallops and stays.”

Maestro looks Triumph material Maestro Conti laid down a marker for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after casting a big impression on his British debut at Kempton Park. The Prince Gibraltar gelding, who is a half-brother to stablemate Live Conti, made lightwork of his rivals in the “Get Your Ladbrokes Free Kempton Bet” Introductory Juvenile Hurdle. Arriving on the back of a win at Moulins in September the Dan Skelton-trained three-year-old was sent off the 8-13 favourite to strike gold in the two mile contest, which was won two years ago by multiple Grade One winner Sir Gino. Keeping matters simple out in front the odds-on favourite quickly put the race to bed between the final two flights when showing a smart change of gear before sauntering home by nine and a half lengths from Brave Guest.

Maestro Conti makes an impressive start for the Skeltons

Skelton said: “That was lovely to see. He travelled well and jumped very nimbly I felt. He looks like a stayer, which is lovely, as he was going through the line quite strong. He was very authoritative from the back of two out until the line. There was a lot to like. “I like the way he kept galloping. He is probably one for down the line more than right now, but he still put up a good juvenile performance and we will give him a chance in a better race. “He is Live Conti’s half-brother, but they are very different to be fair. Live Conti is a big, powerful horse, whereas this one is a bit lighter framed and perhaps a little more easier at a younger age. “The other one thinks he is in charge of everything and he is a big bull, but they are both very talented.” A trip to Cheltenham for a tilt at the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on January 24th beckons for Maestro Conti ahead of a potential outing in the Grade One prize at the Cheltenham Festival, which he was cut into 10/1 for from 16/1 with Paddy Power. Skelton added: “He might well now go to trials day at Cheltenham for the Grade Two there and then we might look at the Triumph Hurdle.”

Joy for Nicholls family Paul Nicholls celebrated the perfect late Christmas present after watching his daughter Olive give Viroflay an exemplary ride on route to victory in the Ladbrokes “Big Football Bet Builder Boosts” Handicap Chase. Arriving on the back of three second place finishes the eight-year-old went one better when showing a commendable attitude under the five pound claimer to take out the £50,000 contest. Racing front rank throughout the three-mile test the 5/1 chance was still going strongly at the head of the affairs as the business end of the race loomed large with only bottom weight Bective Abbey for company. But Viroflay was not to be denied with the Air Chief Marshal gelding going on to score by a length and a quarter to set up a return to track in February for a tilt at the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase. The Ditcheat handler, who celebrated his 50th winner of the season at Wincanton yesterday, said: “The last time he ran a bit free when he got beaten and the plan today was to save a little bit and she gave him a good ride. “He was hunter chasing and point-to-pointing last season so to carry that weight in a handicap like this was brilliant. I’m delighted with that as you can well imagine. “We had earmarked this race out after the last run, but I said to Olive you have got to ride him with a bit more restraint early on today. In those hunter chases you can wing them and get away from them all, but in races like this you can’t go too quick early on with a big weight. She was able to keep saving a bit for up the straight and he galloped on nicely. “The ground was perfect for him today as he loves good fast ground. He loves this track and he loves going right handed so I would say we will go for the Coral Trophy. “That was fantastic for me, and my mate John (Bolton), who owns him with me.”

Star performer for Fry Harry Fry continued what has been an exceptional festive period after Star Walking got her campaign up and running with a last gasp success in the “Join Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £30” Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. After securing Grade One glory with Idaho Sun in the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree yesterday the Corscombe handler was back among the winners thanks to the daughter of Jukebox Jury. Victory appeared to be going the way of last year’s runner-up Holly Hartingo, who had led the field along for much of the extended three mile test, but with one last lunge the 7/2 favourite got up on the line to score by a head. Fry said: “She is really tough and genuine and she ran a brilliant race on her return at Ascot. This race stood out in the programme book and I’m delighted to see her back it up. Last season she didn’t hold her form through the season. "It is great for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate as we have had some fun with some great horses, not least with a good mare called Love Envoi. We are not quite at that standard here, but she is a great fun horse. “We thought we might have got some black type last season when she ran up at Doncaster in that three mile mares’ Listed novices’ hurdle when she was fourth, but that might be the next step to try and find some black type for her as she has contested two good mares’ handicaps. "I think she will be verging on deserving a chance in that grade.”