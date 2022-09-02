Young jockey Rhys Clutterbuck is looking to secure his first Group-race win this weekend to put him on the road to stardom - just like his famous relation Sir David Jason.

While TV star Jason made his name on shows like Only Fools and Horses as Del Boy Trotter, Clutterbuck - whose father Ken is the actor’s cousin - is forging a career in the saddle. And on Saturday the 21-year-old gets the opportunity to see his own name up in lights when he rides Rumstar for trainer Jonathan Portman at Kempton in the Group Three Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes. Clutterbuck, who is third in the apprentice jockeys championship and just a handful of winners away from riding out his claim, has fond memories of time spent with Jason and describes him as "a gentleman". He said: “I’ve only met him a couple of times only when I was very young. When I did meet him I remember him being such a gentleman and being very polite. He wasn’t one for showing off he would stand back and admire others. “My dad and him were very close growing up and they were like brothers but they haven’t spoken to each other for ages. “He used to work as an electrician with my dad, who was a builder, before he went into show business. “The stories you hear from them growing up is a bit like real life Only Fools And Horses as that is how it was at the time.”

Of his prospects of victory at the weekend, Clutterbuck, who is no relation to former trainer Ken Clutterbuck, believes he has a “great chance” of securing a landmark success aboard the Havana Grey colt on what will be his second start over six furlongs. He added: “It is quite a nice race to have my name on the card and I’m very grateful for Mr Portman to put me up and having the faith and ability in my riding skills. I expect Rumstar to run a nice enough race. The way he won at Goodwood over six furlongs for the first time he did that pretty convincingly. “He is probably one of the more experienced runners in the race. With my lad having that bit more experience on his I think is a good thing and I expect him to have a decent chance. It can be hard from a wide draw like we have in 11, but I think he is pretty good at the start and he hits the gates fast. As long as he gets out and shows enough pace to overcome the draw he has a great chance. “It would be the biggest winner of my career and it would be good for how my career is going as it will show people I’m more than capable of riding in these Group races. I would be over the moon if it happened. I’ve just got to keep my fingers crossed."