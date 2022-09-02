Young jockey Rhys Clutterbuck is looking to secure his first Group-race win this weekend to put him on the road to stardom - just like his famous relation Sir David Jason.
While TV star Jason made his name on shows like Only Fools and Horses as Del Boy Trotter, Clutterbuck - whose father Ken is the actor’s cousin - is forging a career in the saddle. And on Saturday the 21-year-old gets the opportunity to see his own name up in lights when he rides Rumstar for trainer Jonathan Portman at Kempton in the Group Three Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes.
Clutterbuck, who is third in the apprentice jockeys championship and just a handful of winners away from riding out his claim, has fond memories of time spent with Jason and describes him as "a gentleman".
He said: “I’ve only met him a couple of times only when I was very young. When I did meet him I remember him being such a gentleman and being very polite. He wasn’t one for showing off he would stand back and admire others.
“My dad and him were very close growing up and they were like brothers but they haven’t spoken to each other for ages.
“He used to work as an electrician with my dad, who was a builder, before he went into show business.
“The stories you hear from them growing up is a bit like real life Only Fools And Horses as that is how it was at the time.”
Of his prospects of victory at the weekend, Clutterbuck, who is no relation to former trainer Ken Clutterbuck, believes he has a “great chance” of securing a landmark success aboard the Havana Grey colt on what will be his second start over six furlongs.
He added: “It is quite a nice race to have my name on the card and I’m very grateful for Mr Portman to put me up and having the faith and ability in my riding skills. I expect Rumstar to run a nice enough race. The way he won at Goodwood over six furlongs for the first time he did that pretty convincingly.
“He is probably one of the more experienced runners in the race. With my lad having that bit more experience on his I think is a good thing and I expect him to have a decent chance. It can be hard from a wide draw like we have in 11, but I think he is pretty good at the start and he hits the gates fast. As long as he gets out and shows enough pace to overcome the draw he has a great chance.
“It would be the biggest winner of my career and it would be good for how my career is going as it will show people I’m more than capable of riding in these Group races. I would be over the moon if it happened. I’ve just got to keep my fingers crossed."
Had it not been for watching his sister riding ponies then Clutterbuck, who hails from Oxted in Surrey, could have potentially pursued a career playing rugby rather than one on horseback, having represented his county as a youngster.
He explained: “I didn’t start riding until I was 12. My sister started pony riding and I went down there and watched. As I was going down there I thought ‘I might as well have a go’. I then started to learn how to ride and it all went from there.
“Like most people I always watched the Grand National every year. I did a bit of pony racing and went to the British Racing School and I remember then winning a pony race at Lingfield. From there I moved into working with Gary Moore two days a week and I’ve been here ever since.
“I used to play rugby for the Surrey under 16s and it got to the point where I had to choose one or the other and I went for racing.”
Rugby’s loss is certainly looking like racing’s gain Clutterbuck puts much of his success down to working with Grade One-winning handler Moore, along with his two sons Josh and Jamie.
He added: “With Gary being a dual purpose trainer I’ve probably had to work a lot harder than if I was based with a big Flat yard as we’ve not had the volume of horses here. In a way though it has helped me as a rider as you learn a lot more.
“The horses that I’ve had to ride are those that have been at the bottom of the handicap rather than ones near the top of it. Being on those horses you learn to ride a race better and when you get on a good one it makes it a lot more special.
“Gary is a great boss. He is very humble and he makes sure he keeps your feet on the ground and makes sure you work for your rides. It is also a great help having Jamie and Josh about and I’m always picking their brains for advice. If you see your boss in the yard every day grafting away essentially working as one of you I think that is a good way to be.”
Should Clutterback taste glory on Saturday he insists there will be no wild celebrations or flying dismounts like his weighing room colleague Frankie Dettori to mark the victory.
He added: “I’m not one for over the top celebrations so I won’t be doing anything wild. I’m pretty humble and I’m not one for standing out.”
Among those out to deny Clutterbuck and Rumstar at the weekend will be the Roger and Harry Charlton-trained Flag Flying, whose connections believe will be well suited to the switch to an all-weather surface. The Starspanglebanner colt made a striking impression on his debut when running out a clear cut four length winner of a novice contest at Goodwood in June.
Harry Charlton said: “There has been no particular reason why he hasn’t run since Goodwood. He was ready to run a month ago but he has just missed targets and subsequently we have ended up coming here.
“He is a beautiful mover and will love the all-weather so I’m not worried about the switch of surface and a flat track should be better for him.
“He is a big trier and he wants to please. He is drawn in stall three so he is near the inside so there will be a lot of horses around him. It might be a bit chaotic and we won’t know if he handles it until afterwards. It would be nice if he could finish in the first three for his mare Gavota who placed in several Group races for us.”
