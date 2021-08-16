Chester Williams admitted he felt “absolutely great” after securing the first Listed victory of his career in the saddle aboard Balko Saint, who returned to winning ways in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton on Sunday.

Having been beaten on his chasing debut at Clairefontaine in France last time out, the Jane Williams-trained four-year-old bounced back to form on his return to smaller obstacles to claim top honours in the two-mile prize. Ranging up alongside Tulin down the home straight the 7/2 chance, who finished down the field in the Grade Three Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, hit the front jumping the last. Kept up to his work by Williams on the run in, Balko Saint responded well before drawing clear to score by three and a quarter lengths from Tulin.

The winning rider said: “We had a look at the race at 11am on Monday and we thought we had to have a go as he was the highest-rated horse in the race. “He had a five pound penalty today in the race which wasn’t easy and I would normally claim on him so he had to take a step forward today. He has done it well as we were worried two miles around here would be sharp enough and it probably was but all he has done is stay. “Turning in, it was between me and the Paul Nicholls horse and I knew if I could put it up to him he would stay well and that is what he has done. “He has jumped brilliantly the whole way. He was very good at the last and all in all it was a good performance really. Last time in France was a mystery as we ran five horses there that week and they all ran badly. “He travelled really through the race but he got to two out and stopped. He will probably go back to France over fences now. It is absolutely great to get a win like that on the board. They are the races you want to be riding in and I’m fortunate to be riding good horses like him.”

Isolate en route to victory

Isolate continued trainer Alan King’s fine weekend after opening his account over fences at the third time of asking in the Racing Welfare For The Racing Community Novices’ Handicap Chase. Having saddled Trueshan to glory in the Group Two Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday the Barbury Castle Stables handler was back among the winners following the five year-old’s eight length success. King said of the successful 5/4 favourite: “He has had a proper little break since Newton Abbot. He usually needs his first run back but I’m delighted with that. “He is not bred to be a chaser but he is very good at it. For a small horse he has got quite a lot of scope. It is a pity there are not more but two miles two is probably his ideal trip. He is a fun horse for the syndicate.” Looking ahead to next season with Trueshan the Grade One-winning trainer hopes the ground conditions are right to allow him the opportunity to have a tilt at the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. He said: “It was relief more than delight for me. I was nervous beforehand as it was only two weeks since France. It was a tough performance as he had to battle. He looked lovely and bright this morning and he has got all winter to get over it. It would be lovely to get to the Gold Cup next year as that is the race we would love to run in as it is the main staying race.” Knight Salute (9/2) kept up the impressive run of form of trainer Milton Harris when maintaining his unbeaten record over jumps with a tenacious two-length success under Mitchell Bastyan in the opening Jockey Club Supporting Racing Staff Week Juvenile Hurdle.

Knight Salute jumps the last