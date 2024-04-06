Kempton Park review and free video replays

Adelaise flowers in Snowdrop

A course winner on her second start when trained by Martyn Meade, Adelaise (10/3) gained her first win since when edging out Choisya in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes at Kempton Park.

Now with Joseph O'Brien, Adelaise had performed consistently throughout 2023, firstly in handicaps and latterly at this Listed level, coming close to a breakthrough success when beaten under a length into fourth in France. The five-year-old didn't have very much to find on official ratings and was always to the fore having jumped well under William Buick.

As the pace quickened in the straight, Buick had to get serious in the saddle fully two furlongs from home and even though Adelaise was headed by Choisya, she responded gamely once in her stride to edge out the favourite by a head.

Rose Price was third at 50/1.

Interviewed on Racing TV, Buick said: "She looked magnificent before the race, she was very fresh going out and was really well in herself.

"She probably just did a tad too much early but when I got the cover I needed she was in a nice rhythm and she really stayed on well. She got a bit of competition towards the end and she showed how determined she is and I'm sure the connections will be very pleased with her."