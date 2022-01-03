Dashel Drasher is likely to have the Ladbrokes Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on January 15 as his next start before he returns to his beloved Ascot the following month.
The nine-year-old’s main aim is the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase on February 19 – which he won in 2021.
Dashel Drasher made a winning return to hurdling when defying top weight in a competitive handicap at Newbury last week (FREE replay below) after being taken out of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Trainer Jeremy Scott reports his stable star to have taken the race in his stride so far.
“It was fantastic. It was a good effort. He’s all good and the plan at the moment would be the Silviniaco Conti,” said the Somerset handler.
“There is that Lingfield race (Winter Million Chase) worth £150,000 over two miles and six furlongs (on January 23) but I think the ground might go if we get too much rain.
“At the moment it’s the Silviniaco Conti and then go back to Ascot. Time wise it’s great as long as he comes out of this hurdle race OK. That is the plan at this stage.
“He hasn’t done anything much, but he seems 100 per cent.”
