The nine-year-old’s main aim is the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase on February 19 – which he won in 2021.

Dashel Drasher made a winning return to hurdling when defying top weight in a competitive handicap at Newbury last week (FREE replay below) after being taken out of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Trainer Jeremy Scott reports his stable star to have taken the race in his stride so far.

“It was fantastic. It was a good effort. He’s all good and the plan at the moment would be the Silviniaco Conti,” said the Somerset handler.