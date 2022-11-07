A review of the action from Kempton on Monday as Nicky Henderson enjoyed a treble including a promising 'baby' in the silks of Altior.

Altior colours carried to victory Ten-times Grade One winner Altior might now be enjoy a well-deserved retirement, but the silks of owner Patricia Pugh he carried to glory on 21 occasions were seen back in the winner’s enclosure following the victory of Attacca at Kempton. Having finished second on his debut at Warwick 221 days ago, the form of which has already been franked by winner Are You Wise To That, the Mahler gelding went one better with a battling success in the Watch Racing TV Free For 31 Days Novices’ Hurdle.

Sent off the 10/11 favourite to collect the two mile prize, that stablemate and subsequent Champion Hurdle winner Epatante, landed in 2018, the four year old gelding duly obliged when repelling last time out Plumpton scorer Alien Storm by a length under Nico de Boinville.

Attacca pictured with Nico de Boinville and winning connections

Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: “He had been shaping up nicely at home but at the end of the day he is still a baby but they have all got to start somewhere and that was a nice start for him. “He ran very well in his bumper and he jumped well there. This is the perfect place to come to, a good track on decent ground. It was the perfect start. “He knew what to do and he had a good blow at the second last Nico said. He will be fine and Nico said you could up him to two and a half if you want to but there is no rush. He does everything right. “For the time being we will take small steps and find a similar race. He will have a penalty to carry but we will let him do that.”

Henderson completes treble Henderson insisted it was a pleasure watching stable stalwart Call Me Lord (11/2) end his near three-year wait for a victory when leading home a one-two for the triumphant trainer with a front-running success in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. Without a victory to his name since claiming Grade Two honours in the 2019 Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham, the popular nine-year-old set the record straight with victory in his return to action in the two miles and five furlongs feature contest under Daryl Jacob. Although pressed hard up the run by stablemate Captain Morgs he could never quite get on terms with three quarters of a length separating the pair at the line to form the second leg of a near 27/1 treble for Seven Barrows master.

Henderson said: “It is never ideal having two in the same race but as you know we have to get going with them when you have got the ground, track and race. “He deserved that as he is special. (Owners) Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) have been with me for a very long time and over the last couple of years we have lost Top Notch and L’Ami Serge and this boy is getting quite senior too but that was great to see. “Daryl said he might as well pop out in front as there was not a lot of pace forecast in the race. He has just drifted enough down the handicap to allow him into a race like that. “He has been running in Grade Ones and Twos most of his life and that is tough for him now but now off that mark it gave him a great opportunity. He has been so consistent all his life. It gives us all a lot of pleasure seeing him do that and I hope it has Simon and Isaac as well as those sort of horses are special. “That trip is about right for him. He loves Sandown and you could run him over eight miles or six furlongs there and he would be fine. Kempton is down the road and it was right handed so it worked out well.”

Daryl Jacob us all smiles after guiding Call Me Lord home in front

Finishing behind the Henderson pair back in third was last season’s Randox Grand National fifth Fiddlerontheroof, who will now revert back to fences for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury later this month. Joe Tizzard, trainer, said: “I was really pleased with that run as he was giving a lot of weight away. It was the perfect prep run for the Coral Gold Cup as it blew all the cobwebs away. He looked a little bit flat out but he jumped okay and he galloped all the way through the line." Tweed Skirt (5/4 favourite) provided Henderson with his third winner on the afternoon, and a second for winning rider de Boinville, after bolting up by 32 lengths in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Mares’ Handicap Chase.

Dalamoi deadly on chasing debut Tim Vaughan was quick to thank the efforts of his son, and former pony racer, Edward following the debut success over fences secured by Dalamoi, (7/2 co-favourite) who ran out the seven and a half-length winner of the Get Your RacingTV Free Trial Novices’ Handicap Chase. Vaughan said: “We had him as a two year old and Ed rode him all the time and did all the breaking in with Alan (Johns, winning rider). His best mate Henry Pugh, who has recently joined us, now does a lot of the riding on him at home.

Dalamoi returns to the winners' enclosure

“He is a nice horse. I couldn’t quite put my finger what happened at the back end of last season. From where I was standing that was a very impressive performance. It doesn’t overly shock me that he has done that as I’ve always thought the world of him.”

