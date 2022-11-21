Dan Skelton has plenty to look forward to with Protektorat following his Betfair Chase success at Haydock on Saturday, but stablemate Lac De Constance could be in for a profitable season judging by his debut win over fences at Kempton on Monday.

Fresh from celebrating one of the biggest successes of his career at the Merseyside venue at the weekend, the Alcester handler was all smiles once again following the victory of the gelded son of Martaline in the Racing Tv Novices’ Chase. Unbeaten in three starts over hurdles, the striking grey, who tasted Listed victory at Exeter last season, looks set to play an even more prominent role over fences if his success on his first start over them is anything to go by. Putting in a near foot perfect round of jumping the 2/1 chance coasted home to collect the two and a quarter mile test by 20 lengths under the trainer’s brother Harry to set up a potential return to track on December 27 for the Grade Two Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase.

Skelton said: “He is very good and we have always thought that. To be to Andrew and Wendy (Cohen, owners) that have been super patient with him and let me take my time with him to make him the best horse he can be. “He was a little bit keen in his bumpers and that is why we had to look after him and then he went novice hurdling. I didn’t chuck him into the deep end but I did give him a couple of tests but it was all about making him into the best chaser he could be. “You can see he is a horse of some ability. I think if the Wayward Lad came up soft he would be a strong consideration for such a race. If not, we will go somewhere else. You might look at that and think he is the finished article but he is not yet.

Lac De Constance pictured with Harry Skelton and connections

“He wasn’t ready for all that type of business (Cheltenham and Aintree) last season but he will be only when he is ready. If we do it when he is ready he will be a player. “I just don’t want to go and take the wraps off and say go on son it is up to you and let him go in one as I think you will find he needs his hand held a bit longer.” Sky Bet cut Lac De Constance to 25/1 from 40s for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March and 20/1 from 33s for the Sporting Life Arkle.

Ashley Head has owned plenty of smart individuals over the years but he believes Blow Your Wad could ‘easily be the best’ after finally opening his account in the EBF Stallions “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle. Having seen his silks carried to Grade One glory by the likes of Ar Mad in the past Head, who owns the Tom Lacey-trained four year old with Jerry Hinds, believes the Walk In The Park gelding could scale similar heights when having his attentions switched to fences. Although pressed all the way to the line by eventual runner up Carrigdoun Boy the 4/11 favourite, who finished fourth in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree in April, eventually prevailed by a length to go one better than on his hurdles debut at Ascot 23 days ago. Head said: “I was slightly disappointed as he should have won by further but he is learning all the time. Stan (Sheppard, jockey) said he thought he could win by any distance at one point. “If you look at his bumper form he should easily be a 140-rated horse but he has got to learn how to race but he will get there. We got him as a three year old on looks and breeding. He is bred to be a three mile chaser. “He could easily be the best horse I’ve had and he reminds me of Tea Clipper at this stage. He has just got to learn how to race.”