Joe Tizzard admitted it was “special” to saddle his first ever winner as a trainer with his first Jump runner as Slate House continued his recent rejuvenation with victory in the Racing TV Handicap Chase at Kempton Park.
Having served as assistant trainer to his father Colin, who retired at the end of last season, since calling time as a jockey in 2014 the multiple Grade One-winning rider was on hand to watch the 10 year old gelding soar to victory in the feature contest.
After securing his first victory since tasting Grade One glory at the track in the 2019 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over course and distance last month, the Presenting gelding defied a small hike in the weights to register back-to-back victories.
Racing prominently throughout the 4/1 chance found plenty late on in the hands of Jonjo O’Neill junior to score by six lengths from Diego Du Charmil, whose trainer Paul Nicholls was one of the first to congratulate Tizzard.
Tizzard said: “It is lovely. It is special. I’m not going to say I’m a rookie trainer and all this nonsense as I’m taking over a well-established yard but it is still nice as it is the first one in my name for good owners as well. It couldn’t have gone any better to be honest.
“He won nicely here last time and I think the two miles two around here is perfect to be honest, although he won a Grade One over three miles, and he showed that today again.
“Whatever it is, it has come right. Clive Hamblin (veterinary surgeon) here today was brilliant as 12 months ago we thought we would have to retire him but he has sorted his knees out - he is enjoying himself and loving this ground.
“I put my neck on the line buying him a few years ago and this is just lovely. I came up with John Romans (part-owner) and he is a great mate of mine and to train a winner for Geoff (Nicholas) and Eric (Jones) as my first winner is nice. It is 100 per cent nice to get it done early.”
Trainer Alan King gave jockey Tom Cannon a glowing endorsement after getting both himself and the Grade One-winning jockey off the mark for the new campaign when saddling Finest View to glory in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.
After recording a best total of 74 winners last season the 30 year old rider got the ball rolling on what he will be hoping turns out to be another successful campaign with a front running nine and a half-length victory aboard the 11-10 Favourite.
King said: “I’m delighted how things are going for Tom and it was great how it all worked out last season.
“We previously had Wayne (Hutchinson) here for a long time but Tom is now fantastic to have about the place and it is great how it has all worked out.
“He had his first Grade One on Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park and his first Cheltenham Festival winner on him in the Arkle. He really has his confidence now and he is the finished article. It will be exciting going forward.”
On Finest View, King added: “I totally messed up at the start of last season as I over-trained her for a Listed bumper and it took me a long time to get her back.
“The horse that was going to make the pace (Galahad Threepwood) was withdrawn but Tom was able to do what he needed in front even though she did look around a little bit. I don’t know whether we will go again, but she is a novice until October.”
Jockey Max Kendrick carried the colours of his mother Carolyn Kendrick to glory in her absence aboard Stoner’s Choice in the Racing TV Novices’ Chase.
The seven year old gelding made a triumphant debut over fences when exacting revenge on sole rival, and 4-7 Favourite Calva D’Auge, who he had finished behind in a handicap hurdle at the track in November, by four and a half lengths.
Kendrick said of the Fergal O’Brien-trained 11-8 chance: “It one hundred per cent makes it special winning in mum’s colours. She is very understated and doesn’t often come to races but she is a big supporter of Jump racing.
“Last season she didn’t have a great one so it is good for her to have a nice winner around Kempton. She is at a family lunch today and was gutted she couldn’t be here.
“It was good for him as he had quite a high mark coming into last season and he always ran with credit without getting his head in front. He has done a lot of schooling over fences and he jumped them class today.”
There was further success for Fergal O’Brien later on the card after Yauthym (8/1) completed a 20/1 double for the Ravenswell Farm handler when prevailing by three and a half lengths in the concluding Racing TV Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.
The 13-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls might have been out of luck with Calva D’Auge but Outlaw Peter carried the silks of former Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson to victory in the Racing TV Supporting Safe Gambling Maiden Hurdle.
Making his first start since having a wind operation the gelded son of Mustameet, who is also part owned by Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, alongside Ged Mason and The Stewart Family, belated opened his account over hurdles by 11 lengths.
Nicholls said of the successful 30/100 Favourite: “He has had the wind operation but I wanted to run him once more before I put him away. I was glad when I saw the ground went good all over.
“He ran in some good races and that (race at Sandown Park) was the first time Constitution Hill ever ran. The soft ground wasn’t helping, neither was his wind, so we did that. He will be a good fun horse.
“He was just a bit green and he hadn’t done a lot and he had been in front a long way but he will improve. He will now have his holiday and he might be the sort of horse to run in the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow in October as he is a decent horse.”