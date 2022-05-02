A review of the action from Monday's meeting at Kempton where Slate House gave Joe Tizzard a first winner as a trainer.

Tizzard off the mark Joe Tizzard admitted it was “special” to saddle his first ever winner as a trainer with his first Jump runner as Slate House continued his recent rejuvenation with victory in the Racing TV Handicap Chase at Kempton Park. Having served as assistant trainer to his father Colin, who retired at the end of last season, since calling time as a jockey in 2014 the multiple Grade One-winning rider was on hand to watch the 10 year old gelding soar to victory in the feature contest. After securing his first victory since tasting Grade One glory at the track in the 2019 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over course and distance last month, the Presenting gelding defied a small hike in the weights to register back-to-back victories.

Racing prominently throughout the 4/1 chance found plenty late on in the hands of Jonjo O’Neill junior to score by six lengths from Diego Du Charmil, whose trainer Paul Nicholls was one of the first to congratulate Tizzard. Tizzard said: “It is lovely. It is special. I’m not going to say I’m a rookie trainer and all this nonsense as I’m taking over a well-established yard but it is still nice as it is the first one in my name for good owners as well. It couldn’t have gone any better to be honest. “He won nicely here last time and I think the two miles two around here is perfect to be honest, although he won a Grade One over three miles, and he showed that today again. “Whatever it is, it has come right. Clive Hamblin (veterinary surgeon) here today was brilliant as 12 months ago we thought we would have to retire him but he has sorted his knees out - he is enjoying himself and loving this ground. “I put my neck on the line buying him a few years ago and this is just lovely. I came up with John Romans (part-owner) and he is a great mate of mine and to train a winner for Geoff (Nicholas) and Eric (Jones) as my first winner is nice. It is 100 per cent nice to get it done early.” King full of praise for Cannon Trainer Alan King gave jockey Tom Cannon a glowing endorsement after getting both himself and the Grade One-winning jockey off the mark for the new campaign when saddling Finest View to glory in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle. After recording a best total of 74 winners last season the 30 year old rider got the ball rolling on what he will be hoping turns out to be another successful campaign with a front running nine and a half-length victory aboard the 11-10 Favourite. King said: “I’m delighted how things are going for Tom and it was great how it all worked out last season. “We previously had Wayne (Hutchinson) here for a long time but Tom is now fantastic to have about the place and it is great how it has all worked out.

