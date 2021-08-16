A review of the rest of the action from Monday's meeting at Kempton where Edwardstone underlined his Sporting Life Arkle claims.

Arkle hope Edwardstone shines Edwardstone, the leading British-trained contender for the Sporting Life Arkle, was a ready winner of the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase. Alan King's charge raced in last place for much of the contest but turning in was alongside the front-running Solo and eventual runner-up Do Your Job. He impressed with how quickly he put the race to bed going to the second last, forging clear to score by ten lengths.

"It was brilliant. I had a very willing partner. He's good and always starts off fresh in his races but once he drops his head in a race he's very clever. You have a lot of horse under you through the race," said winning rider Tom Canon. "He deserves to be second favourite for the Arkle. He's done nothing wrong this year and this was the perfect race for him."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Trainer Alan King added: “I thought he was very professional and I was happy with him. After Sandown I was going to put him away for Warwick in February but I just thought it was too long, he came out of it well, so we came here. He’ll have a little break and then hopefully go for the Kingmaker. “He’s as good as we’ve had for a long time, he’d certainly be up there with Voy Por Ustedes and My Way De Solzen. He’s doing the job well.” Sky Bet cut the winner to 4/1 for the Cheltenham showpiece, Betfair and Paddy Power are 5/1. "The Sporting Life Arkle is building up to be a cracker. Edwardstone was very professional and jumped nicely. He is now clear second favourite at 4/1 from 7/1 behind Ferny Hollow," commented Sky Bet's Michael Shinners.

Exciting start from Iceo Iceo made an impressive British debut for Paul Nicholls in the Ladbrokes We Play Together Introductory Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton. A winner on his only previous start in France during the summer, the son of Coastal Path was the 9/4 favourite to follow up in the hands of Bryony Frost. Iceo raced keenly from the start, but had plenty left to give from the home turn and ultimately left his rivals trailing in his wake. Rewired was 17 lengths behind in second. Nicholls said: “I wasn’t sure what to expect, to be honest. Although he’d won, and I was very taken by the way he’d won in France, he had been very keen at home and we’d just been trying to get him to relax and get him fit and jumping well, so what he did out there today was going to show us really. “We thought we’d get a lead in front for longer than we did. The other horse (Illico Des Places) lit him up early on, but once he got by him he dropped the bridle and obviously won very nicely.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Betfair cut the winner to 16/1 from 50/1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but Nicholls warned: “For a horse like him the Triumph Hurdle is not necessarily the be all and end all. “He’s a National Hunt horse of the future. If the Triumph Hurdle came up testing ground then you might look at it, but there’ll be nice races for him along the way and ultimately he’s a chaser of the future. We’re not too worried about Triumph Hurdles at the moment, unless he proves differently."