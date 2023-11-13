Kempton Monday review and free video replays

Putting in a much slicker display over her hurdles than at Warwick 196 days ago the 8/13 favourite moved almost effortlessly in contention rounding the home turn before breaking away in a group of four at the head of the field.

After running out a winning on her debut over hurdles at Warwick when trained by Oliver Sherwood the five-year-old daughter of Getaway comfortably built on that effort on her first start since switching to the Boxford handler in the two mile test under Johnny Burke.

Harry Derham intends to work back from the Cheltenham Festival with talented mare Queens Gamble, who enhanced her lofty reputation with victory in the Watch Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.

Once given a shake of the reins by Burke the odds-on favourite, who claimed Listed National Hunt Flat glory at Cheltenham last November, quickly established an advantage she would hold onto the line.

Despite recent Wincanton scorer Classic King going off in pursuit of the market leader after the last he could not keep tabs with Queens Gamble, who passed the post the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare.

Derham said: “That was good and she is obviously a good mare. I’m always nervous when you bring a horse to the races that is not fully wound up that it will catch them out. Johnny and I said last night if she is as good as we hope then she won’t need to be fully wound up today.

“Today she was much better jumping. Oliver will tell you himself that before that run at Warwick she hadn’t had the best prep beforehand as she hadn’t been out on the grass as it was a bit quick, but her jumping won’t be an issue.

“She jumped really nicely today and over the last two when Johnny asked her to lengthen she jumped very well. She is a high class mare that is professional and she went about it spot on.”

Following the race Queens Gamble was trimmed into 14/1 from 16/1 by Paddy Power for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival which Derham has earmarked as her long term target.

Derham said “A day in March is the time we need to have her right as the mares’ novices’ hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival will be absolutely made for her. She has won at Cheltenham before so we just need to plot our way there. I wouldn’t want to over race her beforehand so I will speak to her owners and make a plan.”