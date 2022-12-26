Get the latest views from connections for Kempton's Boxing Day card featuring the King George VI Chase.

Goshen heading into the unknown Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle - 12.45pm

King George VI Chase preview

Gary Moore will be an intrigued onlooker when Goshen tackles three miles for the first time in the Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. The one-time Champion Hurdle hope embarked on a novice chasing campaign at the start of the season, but a disappointing first effort over fences meant that plan was swiftly aborted. Goshen may not always be the easiest to predict, but he is a force to be reckoned with on a going day, as he proved when winning the two-and-a-half-mile Coral Hurdle at Ascot last month. The cancellation of Ascot’s Long Walk card and the subsequent switch to Sunbury means the six-year-old will visit Kempton for the first time since running on the all-weather four years ago. But Moore does not expect the change of venue to be a problem. He said: “We’re looking forward to it to a certain extent, it’ll be interesting. “I don’t see any reason why he won’t stay – he’s a pretty relaxed horse. He’ll need to stay in that company, so we’ll see. “It wasn’t until he ran at Ascot last month that we thought about it (stepping up in trip) as he didn’t really get going until he turned into the straight that day. “He’s so limited as to what races he can run in as he has to go right-handed and can’t really run in handicaps, so it was either run over two miles in the Christmas Hurdle or over three in the Long Walk. “They’re getting a nice drop of rain, which is good for us, and if he does stay the trip it will give us a few more options.”

Two horses who have been there and very much done it over three miles are familiar foes Champ and Paisley Park. The 10-year-olds treated Newbury racegoers to a humdinger in their latest clash in last month’s Long Distance Hurdle, with Nicky Henderson’s Champ repelling the late thrust of Paisley Park by a neck. “It was disappointing Ascot was off but it is good they keep the Grade Ones, which is important,” Henderson told Unibet ahead of the rematch. “It hasn’t inconvenienced Champ. I’m not sure Kempton is a great track for him as he tends to go a little left, mind you Ascot is right-handed as well and he’s won there. “Kempton is a little tighter and it possibly won’t suit Paisley Park either, so we’re probably both in the same boat and something else might come and beat them!” Paisley Park’s trainer Emma Lavelle has similar thoughts to Henderson on the suitability of Kempton for her stable star, but is nevertheless happy to roll the dice. She said: “He’s unbelievable, he really he is. He seems to be absolutely flying in himself and came out of Newbury really well. “I have to say I was kind of surprised at just how well he did run at Newbury, with it being his first run of the season on ground that would have put the emphasis on speed rather than stamina. I was absolutely thrilled with how he ran – thrilled and gutted at the same time. “But the fact that he is still prepared to put that much into his races and run to that level just shows what an extraordinary horse he is. “The track is clearly not ideal and he’s going to have to run to his absolute best to win a race like that on a track like that, but who knows?” The small but select field is completed by the Paul Nicholls-trained Miranda, who won a Listed prize over the course and distance a month ago but faces a significant step up in grade, and Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy. Nicholls told Betfair: “She returns to Kempton in top form after a career best at this track last time in a Listed mares’ race, which she won decisively on her first attempt at three miles. “She ran very well on the Flat before that, wants this trip now and the rain they have had at Kempton should have helped her cause. “I suspect that the track at Kempton might not be ideal for Champ and Paisley Park, while it is perfect for Miranda. “I’m glad this race is at Kempton not Ascot and Miranda must have a great chance in receipt of 7lb from the boys.”

McFabulous chance in Kauto Star Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase - 1.20pm

McFabulous and Gelino Bello give Paul Nicholls the ace hand in his bid for a record sixth victory in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton. The Ditcheat handler is currently tied with Nicky Henderson in a race he won most recently with King George favourite Bravemansgame 12 months ago, and appears intent on adding to his tally. As the choice of stable jockey Harry Cobden, McFabulous is the favourite for this year's renewal, having claimed a second win over fences in impressive style at Newbury last month. Bryony Frost is called up to partner his stablemate Gelino Bello, who was a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree in the spring and is two from two since being sent over the larger obstacles. Nicholls told Betfair: "He doesn't mind a bit of cut in the ground, he just doesn't want deep, heavy ground on a stiff track. He'll be fine, a small field suits him and he's improved massively for jumping fences. "He looks fantastic, the best shape he's been in and he's probably the one to beat. "Gelino Bello is a very smart horse, he's won his last four but lacks a bit of experience as he's only been in small fields, so we thought we'd let him take his chance and it will put him in good stead win, lose or draw for the spring. "You can't rule the others out, it's a good race." The clear threat to the Nicholls pair is the Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill. The top-class staying hurdler was six and a half lengths behind McFabulous at Newbury, however, prompting connections to reach for the cheekpieces ahead of the rematch. Nicholls' former protege Dan Skelton is represented by exciting mare Galia Des Liteaux, with Fergal O'Brien's Mortlach completing the quintet.

Henderson hoping for Christmas masterclass Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle - 1.55pm

Nicky Henderson is feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement as the brilliant Constitution Hill prepares to strut his stuff once more in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. The five-year-old looked a star in the making last season, with 14 and 12-length Sandown wins followed by a scarcely believable 22-length romp in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. And having seen his charge pick up where he left off in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last month, Henderson recognises anything less than fireworks on Boxing Day will leave many underwhelmed. "He seems to be absolutely fine. He did a bit of work last week, Nico (de Boinville) rode him then and Sean who rides him all the time is very happy with him," the Seven Barrows handler told Unibet. "It's difficult because everybody is getting to the point where only one thing will satisfy everybody, so he's going to have to keep producing these ridiculous performances. Let's hope he can. "You are very lucky to find horses like these. It was the same with Sprinter Sacre and Altior so there is no point bemoaning the fact people want to know about them, I'm enjoying it and I hope Michael (Buckley, owner) is too. "The trouble is these horses are so fickle, everything has got to keep going the right way. His last three performances were pretty amazing by any standards and he's got to keep at that level and keep in one piece too – that's where we come in. "There's a certain amount of responsibility and a certain amount of trepidation about it."

The biggest threat to Constitution Hill appears to be his stablemate Epatante, who is no slouch herself as a Champion Hurdle heroine and dual Christmas Hurdle winner. But she was 12 lengths behind Constitution Hill when bidding for a third Fighting Fifth last month – and after an intended tilt at Cheltenham’s International Hurdle was scuppered by the weather, Henderson has little option but to let them lock horns once more. He added: “Epatante is in very good form herself. She won this last year by miles and is a very good mare. “Having missed the International, we are almost forced to run her – there’s nowhere else to go. “I was quite keen to try her over further, but they (owner JP McManus’ team) were quite keen to run again and the prize-money is good, so they’ll take each other on. “At least they can’t say we are ducking and diving!” Alan King saddles stable stalwart Sceau Royal, while Harry Fry’s Metier reverts to the jumping game after winning the November Handicap on the Flat at Doncaster. “We were delighted with that run back on the Flat at Doncaster and we’ve been waiting for his conditions,” Fry told Sky Sports Racing. “Like so many others, plans A, B and C have gone out the window. We were training him for Ascot last weekend and he was in at Lingfield on Monday, which was sadly lost to the weather as well. “This was not necessarily high up on our list of races, but he’s ready to run and needs to run. We’re taking our chance and with a clear round, hopefully we can pick up a bit of prize-money. “He won so well at Lingfield last year on their valuable Winter Million card and we’re hoping to go back there with him.” Chris Gordon’s outsider Highway One O Two completes the line-up.

King George preview Ladbrokes King George VI Chase - 2.30pm

Bravemansgame and L'Homme Presse feature among a final field of nine horses declared for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton. Paul Nicholls has long since considered the Boxing Day showpiece as a tailor-made target for Bravemansgame, one of three runners from Ditcheat, who was a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on this day last season. He said: "All three of my runners have more than earned a shot at the King George which has been the long term plan for Bravemansgame from the moment he started schooling over fences at home. He was mustard from day one, quickly developed into a top class chaser and landed the Kauto Star Chase impressively at this track a year ago. He returned this season with a superb performance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby when he was far from fully wound up. Three miles round Kempton on decent ground is ideal for Bravemansgame has improved again and looks fantastic, as well as I've ever had him. "Frodon won this race in tremendous style in 2020 but things didn't go to plan twelve months ago when he got into a fierce battle for the lead and was a spent force in the home straight. Frodon showed he is far from a back number by winning the Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton in November under a huge weight. I was then guilty of turning him out again too soon in the Betfair Chase at Aintree. It's brilliant that Bryony Frost is back in action after breaking a collar bone last month because she gets such a great tune from Frodon. I just wonder though if he might struggle against some classy younger opponents. "Hitman has needed time, continues to progress, looks better than ever this season after a wind op over the summer and won at Haydock last time in great style after a highly encouraging run in the Old Roan at Aintree when he wasn't fully tuned up. I've trained him for this race and while this trip is three furlongs further than Haydock I've always believed he would stay three miles. In fact it might even bring outfurther improvement in him. Clan Des Obeaux was rated 160 when he won the King George for the first time in 2018 and that is the current rating for Hitman, who is still only six. I'm sure the best is yet to come from him."

