It's a busy Boxing Day for our star columnist across three meetings. Check out his thoughts on every runner.

Leopardstown 12:00 Diverge

He has experience from the flat and while this may be a tough assignment for him, we’ll get him out as he needs to start over hurdles now. 12:00 Parmenion

He’s the pick of Paul Townend has been doing everything right at home, he jumps and gallops well. Its going to be a tough race as all the maidens are but I think this fellow is good enough to take on whatever is in here. With a clear run we’re expecting a big show from this horse. 12:35 Dark Raven

Paul is on him. He has good bumper form and while he missed last season after a setback he’s back in good form and jumps nicely. I think he’ll handle this ground well. On his bumper form he has every chance. 12:35 Houlanbatordechais

Danny rides and he has really good bumper form himself from France and some nice bumper form from England last year. He too jumps well but I’m not sure whether he wants a longer trip over hurdles.

12:35 Viva Devito

A tough horse to ride who sometimes has his own way of doing things. He can he a bit headstrong but he jumps well. I expect him to be more of a chaser than a hurdler but he has to start somewhere 13:10 Aghaboy

He’s won twice and ran alight at Fairyhouse last time but this race might just be a grade too high for him. 13:10 Gala Marceau

A nice import from France who works well at home. Danny rides, her French form is good and it will be interesting to see where she fits in in the big scale of things. She’s a filly who will run well here and improve from the run. 13:10 Jourdefete

He has nice form in France but will appreciate the experience he gets here. 13:10 Lossiemouth

She put in a ground round of jumping and galloping at Fairyhouse the last day and Paul rides. It’s a tough race but she’d up to it on the face of her debut run for us. 13:10 Risk Belle

Ran well for Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse last time and Luke Dempsey rides here. However, she’ll need to improve a fair bit to get involved.

14:20 Saint Roi

We were very pleased with him when he finished second to Fil D’Or at Navan on his return. The winner reopposes here but we now have the benefit of a run and maybe ground that suits us better. I think he’ll give Fil D’Or a run for his money and I’m hoping the track and that outing can give Saint Roi the edge over Christmas. I think fences might relax him better and if he could learn to relax a bit he’d be more potent in the finish. 15:30 Did I Ask You That

A nice new recruit to the yard from the Pat Doyle stable for Sean and Bernardine Mulryan. His work at home has been very nice and we’re looking forward to getting him out here. He should run a big race.

Limerick 12:58 In Excess

A nice horse in the maiden hurdle and does everything nicely. I think he’d want this ground. He’s more a chaser than a hurdle but goes well if he’s lucky enough to get in. 14:08 Belle Metal

She’s been very disappointing but I think she needs very soft ground which she’s going to get here. She has enough weight as she isn’t the biggest of mares, but she’s won down there before. Conditions and track suit us. 14:40 Kilcruit, Adamantly Chosen, Authorized Art

Gerri Colombe will be very hard to beat here but Sean O’Keeffe will doing his best to do that on Kilcruit who jumps well. He works well too, and I’d think he is the best of our trio as I don’t think the ground will suit Adamantly Chosen or Authorized Art. However both are good enough to go there and who knows what will happen on the day 15:50 Coole Cherry

Her form got a nice boost the other day when the horse who beat here at Naas, Halka Du Tabert, came out and won very well back there. If that form can be believed and Coole Cherry improves a little bit, then she has a major chance with Jody Townend claiming three pounds.

Down Royal 13:23 Chavez