Kempton Boxing Day reports, reaction and free video replays

And despite getting in slightly tight at the last the gelded son of Soldier Of Fortune had more than enough in hand to see off the rallying Tapley by three quarters of length to atone for his near miss at Exeter.

Racing just in behind the early pace, which for the bulk of the race was cut out by eventual runner-up Tapley, the 4/1 chance moved on into a slender lead between the final two fences.

The lightly raced six-year-old put in an assured round of jumping in the hands of champion jockey to go one better than on his chasing debut at Exeter 39 days ago in the extended two-and-a-half-mile test.

Murphy said: “I thought he was a big slow horse that wanted three miles on heavy ground and here we are over two and a half miles on good ground at Kempton Park, so it shows what the trainer knows. He was an unlucky loser first time out, but he has just improved for a fence and I thought he jumped magnificently the whole way round. He got a great ride, but he is a nice horse and is a big improver.

“He had only ever jumped five fences in his life as they dolled most of the fences off and they only jumped the fences up the home straight. I’ve never seen Sean so angry when he got off him at Exeter that he didn’t win. He is a horse with plenty of ability. He is still a big raw baby and that was great.

“He went around there well today and Sean said he is a horse that handled that better ground, and the two and a half miles around here well.

“I thought he was an absolute certainty around Warwick last season in a novices’ hurdle giving Ma Shantou a penalty and I was very disappointed leaving Warwick that day. It is nice to have a winner here on Boxing Day. I don’t normally get a winner on Boxing Day!

Following the race an outing in the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival was mentioned as a possible target for Barlovento, however Murphy he would need to win again to stand a chance of getting into that contest.

Murphy said: “He is going to want to go up eight or nine pounds to get into that (Jack Richards Novices’ Chase). He will need to run again to get qualified for that, but he is a horse that will keep improving. He is probably on the right side of the handicap, but he is going to need to win again to get in. He is a grand horse.”