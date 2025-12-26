Kempton Boxing Day reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from the Boxing Day meeting at Kempton Park.
Barlovento festive boost for Murphy
Olly Murphy enjoyed a change of fortune on Boxing Day after Barlovento opened his account over fences in the “Get Your Ladbrokes Free Kempton Bet” Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Kempton Park.
The lightly raced six-year-old put in an assured round of jumping in the hands of champion jockey to go one better than on his chasing debut at Exeter 39 days ago in the extended two-and-a-half-mile test.
Racing just in behind the early pace, which for the bulk of the race was cut out by eventual runner-up Tapley, the 4/1 chance moved on into a slender lead between the final two fences.
And despite getting in slightly tight at the last the gelded son of Soldier Of Fortune had more than enough in hand to see off the rallying Tapley by three quarters of length to atone for his near miss at Exeter.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Murphy said: “I thought he was a big slow horse that wanted three miles on heavy ground and here we are over two and a half miles on good ground at Kempton Park, so it shows what the trainer knows. He was an unlucky loser first time out, but he has just improved for a fence and I thought he jumped magnificently the whole way round. He got a great ride, but he is a nice horse and is a big improver.
“He had only ever jumped five fences in his life as they dolled most of the fences off and they only jumped the fences up the home straight. I’ve never seen Sean so angry when he got off him at Exeter that he didn’t win. He is a horse with plenty of ability. He is still a big raw baby and that was great.
“He went around there well today and Sean said he is a horse that handled that better ground, and the two and a half miles around here well.
“I thought he was an absolute certainty around Warwick last season in a novices’ hurdle giving Ma Shantou a penalty and I was very disappointed leaving Warwick that day. It is nice to have a winner here on Boxing Day. I don’t normally get a winner on Boxing Day!
Following the race an outing in the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival was mentioned as a possible target for Barlovento, however Murphy he would need to win again to stand a chance of getting into that contest.
Murphy said: “He is going to want to go up eight or nine pounds to get into that (Jack Richards Novices’ Chase). He will need to run again to get qualified for that, but he is a horse that will keep improving. He is probably on the right side of the handicap, but he is going to need to win again to get in. He is a grand horse.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.