Kelso Friday preview: Timeform data

A Real-Life Forest Gump

“I hope you all go on to live boring and average lives…” wasn’t exactly the final rousing words of inspiration I was expecting from my Year 6 form tutor many moons ago, but as the years go by the true sentiment and desire for us all to lead fulfilling and well lived lives without too much drama has become much more apparent and appreciated.

By contrast and back in the public eye after another unerringly accurate preview of this year’s Superbowl, renown sports bettor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Billy Walters has led the opposite. In a highly recommended biography that at times makes Forest Gump seem a little dull, Walters’ journey encounters with the Mafia, FBI and famous sporting figures is time well worth spent reading. It surely can’t be long before this comes to a Netflix show near you soon.

In and around the thrills and spills of his life, there are certain aspects to the book that made it personally compelling – predominantly his transformation from reckless gambler to disciplined and feared sports bettor which makes clear the difference between wagering on games of pure chance, gambling on sporting events through to the art of betting through mathematical models.

Just Find the Winner

Perhaps the first “model” that most of us who bet on sports for the first time adopt could be loosely described as JTFW (Just Find the Winner). To the novice (and in racing in particular), just landing on a bet that results in money coming back from the bookmaker is the goal and provides maximum utility – however one may arrive at that selection.

From detailed research we’ve conducted at Timeform with those newer to racing, despite all the complexities and challenges they face engaging with form they still want to partake in the challenge of solving the puzzle. As appealing as being given the ‘answer’ in the form of tips may seem, very often this relies on a build-up of trust to lean on them and in the early days simple shortcuts to arriving at an educated selection that is genuinely theirs is highly valued.

It is rare that the horse with the best chance of winning isn’t close to favouritism and applying a couple of basic criteria such as finishing position last time or recent record of the trainer derives a selection that in insolation maximises the chance of achieving their objective.

Road to Damascus

As his tales of winning and losing became more extreme, Walters goes into detail during his book about how his own road to Damascus moment occurred through his association with the Computer Group – a statistics driven team who placed large volumes of bets across college and professional US sports during the mid-1980s. It was during this time Walters realised that staking on sports without any thought, insight or assessing value against the market was equivalent to his games of pitching pennies against a wall as a young man.

Whether statistics driven or based on a dedicated watching and analysis of racing, a mental pricing model is the natural evolution for many who bet regularly on racing. At times this can drive a wedge between those who operate in this way and the more mathematical follower, though the two are much more similar than perhaps people realise.

Pricing By the Pros

Perhaps a practical example of how someone might go through this process helps illustrate the benefit to this approach and there aren’t many better people to ask than those with genuine skin in the game.

Friday’s aptly named Racing’s Best Ratings With Timeform Handicap Chase at Kelso sees a small but competitive field go to post at 3.25 and Joe Logue from Paddy Power’s trading team kindly shared his workings on how he priced up the contest to a 100% book (which then has margin applied to result in the prices you see on the Sportsbook):

Richmond Lake – 5/2