Little Big Bear draws clear at the Curragh
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes report and replay: Little Big Bear brilliant winner

By David Ord
16:36 · SAT August 06, 2022

Little Big Bear ran out a brilliant winner of the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a remarkable 17th victory in the race.

The 13/8 chance made every yard of the running and bounded clear of his toiling rivals inside the final furlong to win by seven lengths.

Persian Force (4/1) held off the late flourish of Shartash to finish second with Bradsell back in fourth having been slowly away after stumbling at the start.

Betfair and Paddy Power make Little Big Bear 5/1 favourite from 12/1 for next year's QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Sky Bet are 7s from 14s.s

