Aidan O'Brien's charge ran out a brilliant winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and is one of six entries for the Ballydoyle team.

The other quintet are Beautify, who beat Landy Iman in the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh, Railway Stakes heroine True Love, Puerto Rico, First Approach and Neolithic.

Prix Robert Papin winner Green Sense is a 6/1 chance for Joseph O'Brien who could also turn to Vintage Stakes sixth Andab.

Amo Racing's Railway Stakes third Power Blue and Do Bronxs, fourth behind Wise Approach in the Rose Bowl at Newbury, complete the field.

Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 8/11 Gstaad, 7/2 Beautify, 6 Green Sense, True Love, 8 Power Blue, 10 Andab, 12 Puerto Rico, 14 Neolithic, 16 First Approach, 20 Do Bronxs