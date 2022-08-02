Coventry Stakes one-two Bradsell and Persian Force remain on course for Saturday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.
The pair feature among 12 five-day entries for the Group One contest where Ascot winner Bradsell would be racing for the first time since beating his rival by a length-and-a-half in June.
The runner-up has subsequently won the July Stakes at Newmarket while Blackbeard, fourth at Ascot and winner of the Prix Robert Papin last month, forms part of a five-strong entry for Aidan O’Brien.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The quintet includes Little Big Bear, winner of the Windsor Castle and Anglesey Stakes on his last two starts.
Navan maiden winner Aesop’s Fable, Albany heroine Mediate and the progressive Never Ending Story complete the O’Brien party.
Johnny Murtagh is set to run Shartash, who edged out Blackbeard in a thrilling duel for the Railway Stakes with Apache Outlaw, Miami Girl and Phil’s Dream completing the field.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.