Coventry Stakes one-two Bradsell and Persian Force remain on course for Saturday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The pair feature among 12 five-day entries for the Group One contest where Ascot winner Bradsell would be racing for the first time since beating his rival by a length-and-a-half in June. The runner-up has subsequently won the July Stakes at Newmarket while Blackbeard, fourth at Ascot and winner of the Prix Robert Papin last month, forms part of a five-strong entry for Aidan O’Brien.

